Shanghai bank marks 75th anniversary with Hong Kong exhibition

A replica of the massive 1931 Vault Door from the original Shanghai Head Office, embodying the grandeur, trust and security of classic banking. This gateway connects the visitor to the world.

Intricate architectural models of the Bank's iconic buildings, including the 1968 Hong Kong Head Office in Central and its overseas branches.

A Cheque Writer machine, used for printing secure cashier's cheques in the 1970s and 1980s. Visitors can print their own 75th Anniversary Time Cheque in different currencies and amounts as a special souvenir.

Theme: From Shanghai to Hong Kong, Connecting the World

傳承滬港‧連繫國際 Dates: 8 November to 5 December 2025 Venues: 2/F & 27/F, Shanghai Commercial Bank Tower, 12 Queen's Road Central Admission: Free (Online registration is required for access to the 27/F exhibition area) Guided Tours: Reservations must be made through online registration. Further details will be provided shortly

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 October 2025 - Shanghai Commercial Bank (the Bank) is pleased to celebrate its 75th anniversary with a series of events starting with a landmark exhibition, "From Shanghai to Hong Kong, Connecting the World", which will be open to the public from 8 November to 5 December 2025. The exhibition chronicles the Bank's storied journey from its origin in Shanghai to its incorporation in Hong Kong, showcasing decades of pioneering banking services and its abiding commitment to connecting customers internationally. The Bank currently has presence in major financial hubs such as New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. This international reach is further strengthened by the Bank's strategic Tribank alliance with Bank of Shanghai* in Chinese Mainland and The Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank^ in Taiwan, creating a combined network of over 400 outlets across China, Southeast Asia, as well as the United Kingdom and the United States.The exhibition features a curated collection of 75 exhibits, documents, photographs and interactive displays that illuminate the Bank's rich heritage. The journey began in 1915 when The Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank was established, which later became the largest privately-run bankin China. In 1927, China Travel Service was established as a subsidiary. In 1933, its representative office was established in Hong Kong, which was then upgraded the following year to a full Hong Kong Branch. In 1950, this branch was locally incorporated as Shanghai Commercial Bank and has since grown into a modern international financial institution with 50 branches and offices worldwide. These exhibits, drawn from the Bank's own archives, offer a unique glimpse into the evolution of banking in Hong Kong.Visitors will have an exclusive opportunity to view historical items, many of which are being shown to the public for the first time, including:The exhibition is not just a reflection on the past but also a window to the future. A dedicated Digital Experience Zone will feature the interactive installation "AI Chief Executive", which showcases the Bank's digital vision and latest fintech applications. Visitors can engage in a dynamic dialogue with our AI-powered Chief Executive to discover how fintech is shaping the future of banking.A Legacy of Visionary BankingWallace LAM Wing-ted, Chief Executive of Shanghai Commercial Bank, said, "For 75 years, Shanghai Commercial Bank has grown alongside Hong Kong, fostering deep trust and long-term relationships with our customers that span generations and geographies. Through the Tribank alliance with Bank of Shanghai in Chinese Mainland and The Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank in Taiwan, we help customers expand their business, investment, and personal banking reach, connecting them to opportunities across China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom and the United States."This exhibition presents a comprehensive narrative of our Bank's historical journey and future vision. We reflect on the foresight of our founder, Mr. CHEN Kwang-pu, who laid a solid foundation through his mission to drive industrial and commercial development and to foster financial inclusion. Today, while serving our local community with dedication, we are actively expanding into global opportunities, steadfast in our commitment to providing customers with premium services. Looking ahead, we will continue to build on our traditional strengths while embracing innovation and technology. Staying true to our founding purpose, we will move forward steadily in a rapidly changing environment, creating lasting value for our customers and society."Shanghai Commercial Bank 75th Anniversary Exhibition

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.