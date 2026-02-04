Seeding The Future Challenge Names Finalists

CNF Global, Kenya

ZTN Technology PLC, Ethiopia

One Acre Fund, Rwanda

Sanku, Tanzania

Nabahya Food Institute (NFI), Democratic Republic of the Congo

ABALOBI, South Africa

metaBIX Biotech, Uruguay

Nurture Posterity International, Uganda

Baobaby, Togo

Safi International Technologies Inc., Canada

Centro Internacional de Mejoramiento de Maíz y Trigo (CIMMYT), Mexico

Farmlab Yeranda Agrisolution Producer Company Limited, India

Banco de Alimentos Santa Fe (BASFE), Argentina

Chartered Consilorum (Pty) Ltd, South Africa

American University of Beirut, Environment and Sustainable Development Unit (ESDU at AUB), Lebanon

The Source Plus, Kenya

Iviani Farm Limited, Kenya

Rwandese Endogenous Development Association, Rwanda

NatureLEAD, Madagascar

Ndaloh Heritage Organisation, Kenya

Inua Damsite CBO, Kenya

World Neighbors, United States

Keloks Technologies Ltd, Nigeria

REBUS Albania, Albania

Tanzania Conservation and Community Empowerment Initiative (TACCEI), Tanzania

Intrasect, Switzerland

VKS AGRITECH, India

Murmushi People's Development Foundation, Nigeria

Levo International, Inc., United States

Effective Altruism Research Services Ltd, Uganda

Taita Taveta University, Kenya

CultivaHub, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Resource Hub for Development (RHD), Kenya

FUTURALGA S.COOP.AND, Spain

West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement, University of Ghana, Ghana

Sustainable Solutions Kenya, Kenya

BONN, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 3 February 2026 - The Seed Grant Finalists and Growth Grant and Seeding the Future Grand Prize Semifinalists of the 5th annual Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge (GFSC) have been announced, marking a key milestone in the USD 1 million global Challenge supporting impactful and innovative solutions to transform food systems.Created and funded by Seeding The Future Foundation and, for the first time, hosted by Welthungerhilfe (WHH), the Challenge attracted a record 1,600+ applications from innovator teams in 112 countries, underscoring growing global momentum for food systems transformation.Following a multi-stage, rigorous international review process, 36 teams have advanced across three award levels. These include 16 Seed Grant Finalists (competing for 8 awards of USD 25,000), 12 Growth Grant Semifinalists (competing for 3 awards of USD 100,000), and 8 Seeding The Future Grand Prize Semifinalists (competing for 2 awards of USD 250,000)."Hosting the GFSC reflects Welthungerhilfe's commitment to accelerating bold, scalable innovations where they are needed most. This year's diversity of solutions underscores the complexity of food system challenges and the creativity of innovators worldwide." said Jan Kever, Head of Innovation at WelthungerhilfeThe submitted innovations span diverse themes and approaches, including climate-smart production, nutrient-dense foods, food loss reduction, and inclusive market models, reflecting the complexity and interconnected nature of today's food systems challenges."The Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge exists to catalyze impactful, bold, and scalable innovations that advance food systems transformation. We are excited to work alongside Welthungerhilfe as a trusted partner and host of the Challenge and are encouraged by the quality and diversity of innovations emerging from this first year of collaboration." said Bernhard van Lengerich, Founder and CEO of Seeding The Future FoundationWhile the number of awards is limited, all semifinalists and finalist applicants plus all applicants with any prior recognition of other innovation competitions can join the STF Global Food System Innovation Database and Network currently in beta testing with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations vastly expanding their visibility and reach across a global audience.List of 2025 GFSC Seed Grant Finalists, Growth Grant and Seeding The Future Grand Prize SemifinalistsFind details here: welthungerhilfe.org/gfsc-finalistsSeeding The Future Grand Prize Semi-FinalistsGrowth Grant Semi-FinalistsSeed Grant Finalists

