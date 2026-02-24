SICPA wins European award for UK vaping duty stamps program

PRILLY, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 23 February 2026 - Building on SICPA's proven experience in deploying secure T&T systems for excisable products and leveraging Cartor's advanced security printing capabilities, the consortium will deliver a robust solution combining banknote-grade security features with state-of-the-art digital systems to effectively combat the illicit trade of vape products.



The solution will enable HMRC to support excise duty collection, enhance market compliance, protect consumers, and further strengthen its fight against illicit trade.

Following a multistage procurement process launched by HMRC in July 2025, the consortium was appointed upon detailed assessment of technical and financial submissions. The project will run for an initial five-year term, with an option for a further one-year extension. The system will be implemented in phases, beginning with a transitional duty stamp from April 2026, followed by an enhanced stamp supported by a full track and trace solution from October 2026.



Cartor will be responsible for the printing of tax stamps with the provision of core security features. SICPA will complement these with additional material and digital security features that further reinforce the system's robustness, while also managing tax stamp coding and the track and trace software solutions. Its role also includes managing stakeholder and product registration, tax stamp ordering and payments processes, as well as data collection and compliance monitoring for HMRC across the vape products supply chain. SICPA's advanced digital market intelligence capabilities will further enable the identification of suspicious patterns and potential fraud hotspots, while audit devices for enforcement authorities and consumer verification applications will support in tackling fraud and fakes.



"We are glad to support His Majesty's Revenue and Customs in its mission to secure the market against illicit trade, building on decades of experience in excisable products secure traceability systems and the successes of our program throughout the world," said Philippe Amon, Chairman and CEO of SICPA.



"Cartor is proud to work alongside SICPA to deliver this important program for HMRC," said Andrew Brigham, Cartor's Managing Director. "By combining our complementary strengths, this partnership delivers a trusted solution for our customer and the UK vapes market, while supporting the UK's efforts to protect both public revenues and consumers."

www.sicpa.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.