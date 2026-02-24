Corporate

Esperanza Securities launches Asia's first approved entertainment token investment

February 24, 2026 | 14:11
The Hong Kong securities firm received regulatory clearance to offer blockchain-based investment products linked to live entertainment assets across the region.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 - Esperanza Fintech (Securities) Limited ("Esperanza Securities", or "Company") announced today that, following the granting of the formal permission on its tokenized investment business by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") on 13 February 2026, the Company is introducing an innovative financing and community engagement model for the live entertainment industry.

The tokenized investment model enables Esperanza Securities to issue investment tokens (also known as security tokens) through an investment fund it manages, allowing eligible investors to participate with a significantly lower entry barrier and trade the tokens in secondary markets.

Against the emerging tokenized real-world-asset (RWA) trend worldwide, Esperanza Securities is among the first platforms with a systematic focus on the live entertainment industry. Following the granting of the permission by the SFC, two upcoming tokenized entertainment investments will include the Chris Wong 40th Anniversary Concert which will take place in Hong Kong on 6 to 7 March 2026 and a Korean boy band concert which will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 11 April 2026.

Innovation beyond technology: a focus on product structure

Entertainment industry assets have long benefited from a clear business model and income structure, which include box office receipts, sponsorships and merchandise revenue. Through tokenization, Esperanza Securities offers a new path for asset owners such as concert organizers to access capital without altering their operational models, while enabling investors to directly participate in opportunities linked to real economic activities.

The application of the tokenized investment model spans beyond the live entertainment industry. In fact, opportunities with clear business models and easily valuated underlying assets possess immense potential for tokenization. For instance, cultural and experiential projects with clear community monetization models and assets with stable and predictable cash flows, such as commercial properties, can all benefit from tokenization.

Bridging global investors to Asian assets through a 24x7 platform

Through the proprietary platform, espetopia.com ("Platform"), Esperanza Securities enables eligible investors to back real economy linked Asian projects, anytime and anywhere, without geographical limitations.

Eligible investors from all over the world can access all investment-related information, trade investment tokens and redeem utilities and experiences associated with the underlying assets through the Platform. This infrastructure enhances the visibility of Asian opportunities in global markets and effectively pools global capital to fund real economic developments, across verticals from cultural intellectual properties to the broader experience economies.

Looking ahead: charting a digital financing path for high-quality real assets

Looking forward, Esperanza Securities will continue to advance its asset-backed tokenized investment model under a prudent and compliant framework. The Company aims to progressively build a sustainable digital investment ecosystem centered on real assets with clear economic foundations.

As market acceptance of RWA digitization continues to grow, the Company sees promising potential for asset-backed tokenization to become an integral financing option alongside traditional public listings and private placements.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Esperanza Fintech

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Esperanza Securities entertainment token investment

