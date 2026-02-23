Corporate

CaoCao Robotaxi Fleet Reaches 100 Vehicles

February 23, 2026 | 11:24
(0) user say
The mobility company expanded autonomous taxi operations to one hundred vehicles, advancing commercial-scale driverless transportation.
HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 February 2026 - On February 11, CaoCao Inc. announced that its Robotaxi fleet in Hangzhou's Binjiang District had reached 100 vehicles, with operations supported by the company's Green Intelligent Mobility Hub.

As Geely Holding Group's primary commercial platform for Robotaxi operations, CaoCao has laid out a clear three-phase roadmap, with each stage corresponding to a different level of technological maturity and operational goals. The initial phase focuses on technology validation and small-scale pilot operations. The current phase is aimed at completing the transition from safety-driver-based services to fully driverless operations, while trialing mixed fleets of human-driven and autonomous vehicles. In the final phase, CaoCao plans to roll out fully purpose-built Robotaxis and pursue large-scale commercial operations globally.

The deployment of a 100-vehicle Robotaxi fleet in Hangzhou marks an important early milestone in CaoCao's Robotaxi 2.0 phase. As the fleet scales up, the company will further validate service reliability, refine operational processes and enhance the passenger experience. CaoCao has also brought the world's first Green Intelligent Mobility Hub online in the city. Equipped with automated battery swapping, self-cleaning, in-vehicle tidying, intelligent dispatching and automated billing, the hub is designed not only to support day-to-day fleet operations, but also to strengthen CaoCao's capabilities in large-scale automated Robotaxi operations.

Next, CaoCao will gradually extend the daily service hours of its Robotaxis and expand their service coverage. The company will roll out its CaoCao Intelligent Mobility RAS remote safety platform and fully implement an intelligent asset management system, further integrating its operational strengths with smart cockpit and autonomous driving technologies. These efforts are aimed at building a closed-loop system for fully driverless Robotaxi operations and laying the groundwork for large-scale deployment.

While expanding its domestic footprint, CaoCao is also stepping up international collaboration. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and will establish a local office in Abu Dhabi this year, where it will work with local partners to pilot autonomous driving and green mobility technologies.

In addition, CaoCao is working with Geely and other partners to develop a fully purpose-built Robotaxi model pre-equipped with dedicated autonomous driving hardware and software. The vehicle is set to debut this year, and the company aims to deploy 100,000 of these vehicles by 2030. Green Intelligent Mobility Hubs will be rolled out in tandem with the expansion of the Robotaxi business, providing comprehensive automated support for all aspects of Robotaxi operations and, together with partners, helping to build an integrated "sky–ground–space" mobility ecosystem.

With its integrated model that combines intelligent purpose-built vehicle, intelligent driving technology and intelligent operation, CaoCao Inc. is steadily expanding its Robotaxi footprint and helping to drive urban transportation toward a greener, smarter and more efficient future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CaoCao Inc.

TagTag:
CaoCao robotaxi

