Sanrio Puroland launches new parade for 35th anniversary

TAMA CITY, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - Sanrio Puroland (Tama City, Tokyo; "Puroland"), a fully indoor theme park operated by Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Tama City, Tokyo; President and CEO: Aya Komaki), celebrated its 35th anniversary on December 7, 2025, and debuted its new main parade, The Quest of Wonders Parade. The story begins with Hello Kitty finding a mythical book about a "treasure that brings eternal happiness." Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kuromi, and their friends set off on a delightful adventure in search of this "treasure of happiness." The parade is an immersive experience featuring sparkling illumination, enchanting music, splendid floats and costumes, and Wonder Ribbon Lights—props held by guests.

As a fully indoor theme park, Puroland offers an enjoyable experience year-round, unaffected by weather, temperature, or humidity, giving parents peace of mind when visiting with small children. The park allows guests to immerse themselves in the world of Sanrio through live shows and attractions. Puroland also presents the musical KAWAII KABUKI Momotarō by the Hello Kitty Troupe, which blends the "kawaii" charm of Sanrio characters with traditional Kabuki theater, and beyond words, a non-verbal show featuring My Melody and Kuromi that transcends language barriers for audiences of all ages and nationalities.



The Sanrio Character Park Harmonyland ("Harmonyland") in Hiji Town, Oita, is a beloved outdoor theme park where guests can enjoy character greetings and seasonal shows while surrounded by Oita's natural beauty. In July 2025, Harmonyland opened a new greeting facility, CHARACTER GREETING FUN STUDIO, where My Melody and other beloved characters greet guests in a photo studio-style setting for memorable photo sessions and friendly interactions.

Puroland exterior view (top left); KAWAII KABUKI Momotarō by the Hello Kitty Troupe (bottom left); Harmonyland exterior view (top right); CHARACTER GREETING FUN STUDIO (bottom right)

Sanrio Puroland official website: https://en.puroland.jp/language/Sanrio Character Park Harmonyland official website: https://www.harmonyland.jp/

