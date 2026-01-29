Corporate

Samsung Biologics Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

January 29, 2026 | 15:57
(0) user say
The contract manufacturing organisation earned the top sustainability assessment from EcoVadis, joining an elite group recognised for environmental and social responsibility excellence.

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that it has received the EcoVadis' Platinum Sustainability Rating, the highest level of recognition for corporate sustainability performance.

The Platinum rating places Samsung Biologics in the top one percent of companies evaluated globally by EcoVadis, a leading sustainability assessment platform that measures corporate social responsibility performance across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The EcoVadis rating is widely referenced by multinational organizations, including global pharmaceutical companies, as a key benchmark for supply chain sustainability and partnership evaluation.

EcoVadis recognized Samsung Biologics for the continued strengthening of its sustainability management systems and execution, reflecting progress across these assessment categories throughout its operations and supply chain. Samsung Biologics previously received the Gold Sustainability Rating in 2024, underscoring a sustained trajectory of improvement.

"This recognition reflects the steady progress we have made in advancing sustainability practices across our operations and supply chain," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "As ESG expectations continue to evolve globally, we remain focused on our commitment to responsible business practices that support long-term partnerships and contribute to a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem."

Samsung Biologics has continued to enhance its sustainability initiatives in recent years, including expanding the use of renewable energy across operations and reinforcing ethical and compliance frameworks. The company received an 'A' rating in Water Security from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in December 2025. As a Champion of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Health Systems Task Force, Samsung Biologics also continues to engage global suppliers in decarbonization efforts and the development of more resilient value chains.

For more information on Samsung Biologics' sustainability initiatives, please visit the company's website.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/

By PR Newswire

Samsung Biologics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Samsung Biologics EcoVadis EcoVadis Platinum

