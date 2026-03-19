Roborock F25 Ultra wins Better Homes & Gardens award

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock today announced that its flagship wet-dry vacuum, the F25 Ultra, has been named a winner in the 2026 Clean House Awards by Better Homes & Gardens. Selected as one of just 50 standout products, the F25 Ultra rose to the top among nearly 200 products tested by editors and experts for its ability to deliver a deeper, more hygienic clean in modern homes.

Award-Winning Deep Cleaning Power for Spring Cleaning Season

As households prepare for spring cleaning season, the F25 Ultra stands out as a next-generation solution built for the realities of today's homes where pets, kids, high-traffic areas, and mixed flooring demand more than surface-level results. Designed to replace multiple cleaning tools with one streamlined system, the F25 Ultra delivers industry-first[1] dual high-temperature cleaning modes—steam and hot water—working together to break down stubborn messes at the source.

Powered by Roborock's VaporFlow™ and WaveFlow™ technologies, the system reaches up to 356°F steam[2] and 187°F hot water[3] to dissolve sticky residue, bacteria, and odors that traditional mopping can leave behind. This deep-penetrating clean is paired with 22,000 Pa of powerful suction[4] to lift embedded dirt, muddy paw prints, pet hair, liquid spills, and more in a single pass. Integrated blue light illumination helps reveal hidden dust and fine particles, especially along edges and in low-light areas, so nothing is missed.

Beyond raw cleaning power, the F25 Ultra is engineered for real-life usability. Its JawScrapers™ dual anti-tangle scraper roller helps deliver streak-free[5] floors while preventing hair wrap, supporting a smooth, low-maintenance experience. The DirTect™ Smart Sensor monitors dirt levels in real time, automatically adjusting cleaning intensity across different surfaces for optimal performance. AI-enhanced SlideTech 2.0 enables ultra-smooth maneuverability with responsive control, while FlatReach™ 2.0 allows the device to glide into tight spaces and maintain suction at 180°, even under beds and sofas.

Together, these technologies enable true one-pass wet and dry cleaning, the leaving floors visibly cleaner, sanitized, and ready for everyday living. For families tackling seasonal resets, pet messes, and daily buildup, the F25 Ultra delivers the deep hygienic performance modern homes demand year round.

Limited-Time Spring Cleaning Promotion

To celebrate the award recognition and the spring cleaning season, the Roborock F25 Ultra will be available at a special promotional price of $499.99 from March 25 - 31, allowing consumers to save $300 when purchasing through Amazon or Roborock's official website.

For more information about the Roborock F25 Ultra, please click here.

The 2026 Clean House Awards will be featured in the April 2026 issue of Better Homes & Gardens, which hits newsstands on March 20. The full list of winners can be found here.