Sprinto launches autonomous compliance platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinto, the leading GRC and compliance automation platform, today launched its Autonomous Trust Platform, the first compliance infrastructure built around autonomous agents. This marks a shift from tools that assist compliance teams to systems that actively run compliance.

While compliance automation streamlined workflows and reduced manual effort, it still relies on humans to interpret changes, coordinate work, and drive issues to resolution. Autonomous Trust closes this gap.

Sprinto continuously monitors changes across systems, vendors, access, and AI usage, evaluates their impact in real time, and autonomously executes the work required to maintain compliance—from refreshing evidence and preparing audit artifacts to running vendor due diligence and resolving control gaps.

"Compliance automation still needs someone at the wheel. That was the right model for the last decade, but it doesn't scale into the next one," said Girish Redekar, Co-founder and CEO of Sprinto. "Autonomous Trust is the shift—humans for judgment, agents for everything else."

The Autonomous Trust Platform is available now. Learn more at sprinto.com.