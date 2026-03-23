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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

RyzoBee plans Q2 crowdfunding for modular electronics platform

March 23, 2026 | 14:57
(0) user say
The maker hardware company scheduled a Kickstarter campaign for its RootMaker system targeting hobbyist and 3D printing communities.

HONG KONG, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RyzoBee today announced that its Root Series is planned to launch on Kickstarter in Q2 2026 for the North American and European markets (timing subject to confirmation). In response to growing maker-community demand for more interactive 3D-printed creations, RyzoBee aims to provide 3D printing creators and makers with a modular electronics system centered around RootMaker—helping static prints gain lighting, motion, sensing, and networked interaction more quickly, and bringing projects closer to a showcase-ready, replicable finished state.

For many creators, the real hurdle isn't modeling or printing—it's what comes after: wiring, power, drivers, scattered resources, and a debugging process that's hard to replicate reliably. Unlike traditional development boards that require manual wiring and piecemeal tutorials, RootMaker combines standardized connections and a consistent hardware form factor with ready-to-use firmware templates and a guided setup flow—making it easier to light up LEDs for the first time, drive motors, read sensors, or enable a web-based control panel in a more beginner-friendly, repeatable way.

As the central controller, RootMaker works with an expanding accessory ecosystem—including lighting, motors, sensors, and displays—and is paired with a web toolchain to streamline device management and template-based project workflows. Users can quickly flash firmware via the web toolchain, then complete configuration through the guided flow to get their project up and running. By standardizing previously fragmented debugging steps, the platform reduces repetitive troubleshooting and helps creators spend more time on design, interaction, and storytelling.

Designed for real-world integration, the Root Series also emphasizes "easy to mount, easy to use, easy to replicate" across both structure and expansion. It adopts a Technic-style mounting hole pattern to integrate smoothly with 3D-printed parts, kits, and modular frames, and plans to release an official open-source enclosure file library so users can start from a clean, printable baseline and customize from there. The platform also supports Arduino development: selected official projects will release Arduino code as open source, and Arduino IDE support will be provided (libraries and examples will be released alongside the Kickstarter launch).

RyzoBee will roll out community and content support across North America and Europe, including creator collaborations, quick-start materials, and open-source examples. To subscribe for Kickstarter launch notifications and get the latest updates, please visit: www.ryzobee.com

By PR Newswire

RyzoBee

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TagTag:
RyzoBee crowdfunding 3D printing

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