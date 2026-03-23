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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

QBit Semiconductor plans Taiwan stock market listing in 2026

March 23, 2026 | 07:00
(0) user say
The semiconductor company disclosed intentions to pursue an initial public offering on the island's exchange during the current year.

TAIPEI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QBit Semiconductor LTD. ("QBit") announced that it has completed its Series B fundraising round with participation from an affiliate of Arm Holdings plc. Following this investment, QBit plans to apply for an initial public offering in Taiwan by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Founded in 2016, QBit is a fabless semiconductor design company headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, with additional offices in Boston, United States, and Tokyo, Japan. The founding team has extensive industry experience originating from Qualcomm and CSR, bringing deep expertise in semiconductor design and system integration.

QBit is one of very few semiconductor companies that have successfully developed and integrated three core technologies: Intelligent Image Process, Precision Motion Control, and Energy-Aware Sensing Management. These technologies form the foundation of QBit's differentiated system-on-chip (SoC) platforms.

QBit's primary products include SoCs for multifunction printers, which are widely adopted by major tier-one international printer brands. In addition, the company's solutions are also widely used across a broad range of imaging-related applications, including medical printers, photo printers, scanners, barcode printers, and industrial printers. Looking ahead, QBit plans to leverage its SoC expertise to expand into emerging application areas such as kiosks, robotics, and drones.

Besides Arm's investment, the Taiwan government currently also holds more than 6% stake in QBit, reflecting institutional support for the company's long-term development and strategic positioning within Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem.

QBit plans to apply for its IPO on the Taiwan Stock Exchange by the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

Will Abbey, Executive VP and Chief Commercial Officer, Arm, added, "Through our collaboration with QBit, we're bringing together advanced image processing, control, and security capabilities to support innovation across the printing market. Partnerships like this reflect Arm's broader strategy to enable differentiated solutions that scale from high-performance systems to more cost-effective devices, while creating a foundation for growth across product categories."

"We are very proud to become the only Taiwanese semiconductor design company invested in by Arm," said Simon Shen, Founder and CEO of QBit. "We deeply appreciate Arm's recognition of QBit's technology and product potential. Our goal is not only to strengthen our leadership position in the printer imaging market, but also to expand across the broader imaging-related product landscape."

QBit' s Official Website: https://qbitsemi.com/
ARM's Official Website: https://www.arm.com/

Media Contact
Email: media@qbitsemi.com
Tel: +886-2-7755-7688 #11068

By PR Newswire

QBit Semiconductor LTD.

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QBit Semiconductor Taiwan stock market listing

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