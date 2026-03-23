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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ASRock Industrial launches compact AI workstation with AMD Ryzen

March 23, 2026 | 11:14
(0) user say
The industrial computing provider released a small form factor system featuring AMD's AI-focused processor for edge artificial intelligence applications.

TAIPEI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the era of pervasive AI reshapes industries worldwide, ASRock Industrial today announced the AI BOX-A395, a compact yet powerful AI box that brings the performance of an ultimate AI workstation into a single system. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processors, delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI acceleration while integrating CPU, GPU, and NPU within a compact system. With support for up to 128GB LPDDR5x-8000 unified memory, it enables large AI models and data-intensive workloads to run directly on-device, delivering responsive AI processing while reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure. Designed for enterprises, developers, and system integrators, the AI BOX-A395 supports the AI everywhere ecosystem by translating large-scale AI capabilities into practical local deployment. By combining high compute density, integrated AI acceleration, and rich I/O connectivity, the system provides a scalable foundation for applications ranging from AI model and application development, engineering and 3D design, and high-resolution content creation and media production.

  • AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 Processors – The Most Powerful x86 APU

The AI BOX-A395 features AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processors with Zen 5 CPUs of up to 16 cores and 32 threads, AMD Radeon™ 8060S Series GPU, and AMD XDNA™ 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS AI acceleration. Supporting both Windows and Linux OS, the system brings ultimate AI workstation performance in a compact form factor, enabling advanced local AI inference, content creation, and AI development workloads.

  • Up to 128GB LPDDR5x Unified Memory Power Your AI Performance

Supporting up to 128GB LPDDR5x-8000 unified memory, the system is engineered to handle large AI models and memory-intensive workloads efficiently on-device, enabling smooth AI inference and fast data processing without reliance on external accelerators.

  • Run Large AI Models at the Edge

Bring AI closer to where data lives. AI BOX-A395 enables large language models, generative AI, and vision AI to run locally, delivering instant AI responses, lower cloud costs, and full control oversensitive data.

  • 10GbE and USB4 Power High-Speed Edge AI

The platform offers comprehensive I/O, including two USB4, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen2, and two USB 2.0 ports, along with dual Ethernet featuring one 10GbE and one 2.5GbE LAN. This high-bandwidth connectivity enables fast data transfer for demanding local AI workloads. The system also supports quad-display output through two HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 2.1 interfaces, delivering resolutions up to 8K.

  • Dual Storage and Wi-Fi 7 for High-Speed AI Workloads

The platform provides two M.2 Key M slots (2242/2280) with PCIe Gen4 x4 support for SSDs and RAID 0/1, along with one M.2 Key E slot supporting Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. This configuration ensures scalable storage performance and flexible wireless expansion for diverse deployment scenarios.

  • Advanced Thermal Architecture for Sustained AI Performance

AI BOX-A395 features 6 heat pipes thermal architecture with a copper base and optimized airflow design to efficiently dissipate heat from high-performance AI workloads. This advanced cooling system enables sustained AI processing while maintaining low acoustic levels, delivering stable and quiet operation for demanding AI development and content creation environments.

  • Enterprise-ready Reliability

Housed in a compact 200 x 100 x 232mm (L x W x H) aluminum chassis with a handle accessory for easy portability, the system includes onboard TPM 2.0, redundant BIOS support, and enterprise-ready reliability and security features to support long-term deployment requirements.

For further information on the AI BOX-A395, please visit our website or reach out via product Inquiry.

By PR Newswire

ASRock Industrial

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ASRock ASRock Industrial AI workstation

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