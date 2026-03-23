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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Budget Direct promotes pet insurance on National Puppy Day

March 23, 2026 | 15:05
(0) user say
The Australian insurer marked the observance by emphasizing pet health coverage for new animal owners and veterinary care planning.

BRISBANE, Australia, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Puppy Day, Monday 23 March celebrates the joy and unconditional love that puppies bring into our lives and highlights important animal welfare issues. This year, Budget Direct Pet Insurance encourages Australians to reflect on the commitment involved in pet ownership, particularly when welcoming a new furry family member.

Zeena Juskevics, from Budget Direct, said: "Bringing a new puppy home is an incredibly exciting time, filled with anticipation and joy.

"It's also a pivotal moment to establish foundational health habits that will benefit your pet throughout their life.

"From their first vet visit for essential vaccinations and parasite prevention, to creating a safe and stimulating home environment, these early steps are crucial for their long-term well-being."

Budget Direct Pet Insurance has useful tips to help new pet parents welcome a puppy into their lives:

  • A safe and comfortable space: Providing appropriate bedding, food and water bowls, and enrichment toys to help them settle in.
  • First vet visit: A crucial step for a comprehensive health check, establishing a vaccination schedule, and discussing essential parasite prevention programmes (including for fleas, worms, and ticks). Your vet can also advise on diet and early training.
  • Ongoing preventative care: Beyond puppyhood, regular veterinary check-ups, consistent vaccination boosters, and year-round parasite prevention are vital for pets of all ages to prevent common illnesses and detect potential issues early.

"Proactive health management is key," adds Juskevics. "Regular veterinary consultations allow for early detection and treatment of potential health concerns, ensuring your dog enjoys the best possible quality of life. Maintaining prevention programmes for common ailments helps safeguard them against preventable diseases and parasites."

While proactive care can mitigate many health risks, unexpected illnesses or accidents can still occur and the cost of veterinary treatment can be substantial, placing a financial burden on dog owners.

"Protecting your dog extends to financial preparedness," says Juskevics. "Many pet insurance policies, including those from Budget Direct, offer cover for a range of eligible veterinary treatments for illnesses and accidents, helping to alleviate financial stress during worrying times."

Budget Direct Pet Insurance is dedicated to helping Australian pet owners provide the best care for their four-legged friends with a range of flexible policy options designed to suit different needs and budgets.

With a focus on customer value and peace of mind, Budget Direct Pet Insurance helps families manage the costs of veterinary care, enabling them to provide the best possible treatment for their beloved cats and dogs with reimbursements on eligible veterinary costs.*

Budget Direct Pet Insurance has won a raft of industry awards recognising outstanding value and customer satisfaction including:

  • Pet Insurance Insurer of the Year in the Finder Awards 2026.
  • Canstar Outstanding Value Awards:
    • Pet Insurance 2024 and 2025.
    • Pet Insurance Accident and Illness 2025.
    • Pet Insurance with Routine Care 2024 and 2025.

Get a quote today for one of Budget Direct's award-winning pet insurance policies.

By PR Newswire

Budget Direct

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Budget Direct National Puppy Day

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