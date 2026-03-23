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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AMTS 2026 automotive manufacturing show opens registration

March 23, 2026 | 15:03
(0) user say
The Shanghai trade exhibition announced free admission for attendees interested in automotive production technology and equipment.

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTS (Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Materials Show) is the leading one-stop platform showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in automotive engineering and manufacturing. Keeping up with the trend of new energy vehicles, the exhibition will focus on the innovative design and manufacturing processes of auto parts for new energy vehicles, and the newly designed TechShow Arena will gather cutting-edge automotive technology.

Mark your calendar for July 8-10, 2026, as AMTS returns to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The exhibition is set to host 850+ global exhibitors and welcome 70,000 professional visits, with a strong international contingent of 2,000 attendees.

Why visit?

Source Innovative Solutions Directly from China

Tackle high manufacturing costs and supply chain vulnerabilities head‑on. At AMTS you will gain direct access to the latest automotive manufacturing technologies and solutions from China – the global epicenter of NEV and intelligent vehicle innovation. Discover competitive products and processes that help you increase efficiency, reduce costs, and rebuild supply chain robustness.

Explore over 20 specialized zones covering every aspect of automotive manufacturing:

  • Future Car Development
  • Vehicle Design and R&D
  • Material & Lightweight
  • Design, Modeling, Trial Production, Measurement and Testing
  • Product Development + Simultaneous Engineering
  • TechShow Arena
  • Powertrain Engineering | Battery, Motor and Electric Control System Engineering
  • Auto Parts Engineering
  • Gigacasting
  • Automotive Interior and Exterior Design & Manufacturing
  • Automotive Mold Design & Manufacturing
  • Parts to Clean Engineering
  • Quality Control & Test Engineering
  • Welding and Joining Engineering
  • Stamping Engineering
  • Laser Engineering
  • Painting Engineering"
  • Assembly Engineering + Sealing Engineering
  • Smart Factory Logistics
  • Assembly and Automation Technology
  • Robots
  • Assembly System Integration

Immerse Yourself in Events Covering Every Aspect of Automotive Manufacturing

From R&D and testing to production, the all‑new Workshop by AMTS breaks the traditional conference mold. Led by top technology suppliers and OEM experts, these deep‑dive sessions use real‑world case studies and hands‑on simulations to deliver ready‑to‑apply solutions to your most pressing technical challenges. Complementing the workshops, more than 50 concurrent events provide unparalleled opportunities for technology exchange, business matching, and ecosystem building.

  • New Energy Vehicle Engineering 2026
  • eCar Body Welding & Joining Engineering 2026
  • eCar Body Forming Engineering 2026
  • eCar Body Painting Engineering 2026
  • eCar Assembly Engineering 2026
  • Workshop: Future Car Testing and Validation Technology
  • Workshop: Future Car Design Innovation Frontier, Future Car Prototyping and Pilot Development, NexTech Mobility
  • Workshop: Auto Parts Painting Engineering
  • Auto Parts Machine Engineering and Quality Control Technology
  • Automotive Hot Stamping Forming
  • Automotive Interior and Exterior Design & Manufacturing
  • Assembly System Integration and Application Technology
  • Solid-State Battery Technology Development Forum 2026
  • Electric Drive Technology Conference 2026
  • Battery Shell Design and Manufacturing Technology Forum 2026
  • New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Technology Forum 2026

Connect Seamlessly Anytime, Anywhere

Through A+ CONNECT – AMTS' year‑round business matching platform – you can discover cutting‑edge technologies, solve manufacturing problems, build long‑term partnerships, and optimize your supply chain via integrated online and onsite engagement, 365 days a year.

Who should visit?

  • Automotive OEM Executives
  • R&D and Manufacturing Engineers
  • Procurement and Sourcing Managers
  • System Integrators and Tier 1/2 Suppliers
  • Technology and Innovation Leaders
  • Investors and Business Developers
  • Industry Associations and Media

Visitor Pre-registration Now Open – Save CNY 100!
Pre-register via the link or scan the QR code to get a free pass to AMTS 2026.

https://www.shanghaiamts.com.cn/links?id=9029

By PR Newswire

AMTS (Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Material Show)

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
AMTS 2026 automotive manufacturing

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