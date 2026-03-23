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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cathay Pacific expands partnership with Adyen payments

March 23, 2026 | 15:16
(0) user say
The Hong Kong carrier deepened its collaboration with the Dutch payment processor to enhance digital commerce capabilities across markets.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s home airline. This deepening of collaboration marks a significant milestone, with Adyen now providing direct acquiring services for the airline in markets including Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, and most recently, India.

Adyen’s partnership with Cathay Pacific, which began in 2014, has evolved from its initial scope to become a core component of the airline’s global commerce strategy. With the successful implementation of direct acquiring in Cathay Pacific’s key markets, this expansion underscores Adyen’s role as a strategic growth partner, using direct acquiring capabilities to increase authorization rates, reduce payment fees, and unlock new revenue.
Notably with the recent roll-out in India, Adyen’s acquiring solution ensures performance. Since implementation, Cathay Pacific achieved a 10% increase in authorization rates in the market.
“At Cathay Pacific, we believe that a seamless and trusted shopping experience is essential to elevating ourselves to become the most loved service brand of our customers,” said Kinto Chan, General Manager, Sales and Distribution, Cathay Pacific. “By leveraging Adyen’s single integration and trusted extensive global acquiring network, we can ensure our customers transact securely while allowing us to expand into our target markets with ease.”

“Our partnership with Cathay Pacific is centered on turning global payment complexity into a competitive advantage,” said Warren Hayashi, President, Asia Pacific, Adyen. “By optimizing authorization rates across diverse geographies, we ensure more bookings take flight, helping Cathay achieve commercial growth on a global stage.”
Hashtag: #ADYEN #CATHAYPACIFIC #PAYMENTS #TRAVEL #RETAIL #PAYMENTTECHNOLOGY #ENTERPRISETECHNOLOGY

https://www.adyen.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ADYEN

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
cathay pacific Adyen payments

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