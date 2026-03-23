GardePro launches trail camera with one kilometer wireless range

NEW YORK, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GardePro, an innovator in outdoor smart monitoring technology, has launched the GardePro Link 1.0 Long-Range Wireless Trail Camera System (Hub and R3 Pro trail camera). Leveraging advanced 802.11ah long-range wireless technology, the system overcomes the range limitations of traditional Wi-Fi trail cameras. It is the world's first trail camera capable of 3,000ft (1km) wireless transmission, real-time alerts, centralized multi-camera management, and remote HD photo uploads.

For years, farmers, ranchers and property managers have struggled with persistent limitations in traditional monitoring systems: Wi-Fi cameras have short transmission ranges, making it difficult to cover large areas or send remote trigger notifications, while cellular trail cameras require costly monthly data subscriptions. Users have urgently needed a cost-effective and easy-to-deploy long-range solution. The Link 1.0 was developed precisely to fill this void, providing a far more efficient way to monitor large properties.

"Cellular trail cameras deliver reliable long-range monitoring but come with prohibitively high monthly fees, putting this feature out of reach for many," said Andy J., CEO of GardePro. "We're making outdoor monitoring accessible at a far lower cost. Moving forward, we will continue upgrading our products with larger batteries and AI features to better meet users' needs."

Built on an integrated long-range wireless architecture combining a hub and camera, GardePro Link 1.0 offers several key advantages:

Up to 3,000 ft / 1 km in clear line-of-sight conditions, and 1,600 ft / 485 m in typical use — nearly 20x the range of traditional Wi–Fi trail cameras.

Real-time mobile push and email alerts when the camera is triggered. The mobile app enables remote adjustment of camera settings, device status checks, HD media browsing, and live streaming.

A central hub that connects directly to a home Wi-Fi router, enabling stable remote access and management of up to 16 cameras for large-scale monitoring.

Comes with a FREE 64GB SD card—ready to use right out of the box.

GardePro Link 1.0 is available for purchase now. For more information, visit https://gardepro.com/

Early adopters are already proving the system's capabilities in the field. Leo, who manages a 50-acre wooded property, shared: "I stay connected even 2,550ft from my tree stand. These cameras are the best! They've captured deer, coyotes, skunks, raccoons, opossums, and cats—wildlife we'd never seen before."

Outdoor enthusiast Benjamin C. praised Link 1.0's reliability: "Great long-distance performance. 4K Clear daytime photos and night shots—ideal for my outdoor setup. The battery life is also outstanding. After 15 days of use, it still has 90% battery left."