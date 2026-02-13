Corporate

Robo.ai Unit Wins First AI Robot Data Contract

February 13, 2026 | 19:29
(0) user say
The artificial intelligence company's subsidiary secured its inaugural commercial order for embodied AI robotics data gathering services.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following recent announcement regarding the establishment of its Embodied AI data joint venture in Dubai, Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO, "Robo.ai"), a Nasdaq-listed technology company, today disclosed that its subsidiary has secured its first commercial order for Embodied AI data. Under the agreement, the subsidiary will provide 30,000 hours of Embodied AI robot training data to U.S.-based DaBoss.AI Inc. ("DaBoss") over a 12-month delivery period.

Key Order Terms and Financial Impact

This contract marks the substantive launch of Robo.ai's "Embodied AI Data Port" strategy and validates the commercial viability of its business model:

Quantifiable Metrics: The order secures 30,000 hours of "Valid Data Duration".

Diverse Deliverables: The scope includes high-value multi-modal raw data (RGB-D vision, 6-DoF motion trajectories, and force/tactile feedback), specifically designed for training Level 4 and above Embodied AI models.

Financial Consolidation: In accordance with U.S. GAAP, revenue from this transaction will be consolidated into Robo.ai's financial statements through the holding joint venture, contributing definitive cash flow for the fiscal year 2026.

Validation of Global Strategic Synergy

The execution of this project marks the formal commencement of global strategic synergy between DaBoss.AI and Robo.ai. By integrating GCC regional operations into the Joint Venture, the partnership solidifies Robo.ai's strategic position as a core node in the global Embodied AI data supply chain, achieving a deep integration of technical standards with regional resources.

Management Commentary

"This initial 30,000-hour order marks the successful transition of data acquisition from 'heavy-asset operations' to an 'elastic cloud service' model," said Aiden Zhu, Co-founder and U.S. CEO of DaBoss. "The JV's rapid deployment capabilities allow us to immediately provide our Silicon Valley clients with compliant, high-fidelity physical data".

"Recent JV formation was a strategic layout; today's signing is commercial realization," stated Benjamin Zhai, CEO of Robo.ai. "This 30,000-hour order demonstrates the urgent global market demand for high-quality 'physical common sense' data. Robo.ai is leveraging dual barriers of 'technology plus compliance' to rapidly convert orders into revenue, delivering pragmatic performance for our shareholders".

By PR Newswire

Robo.ai Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Robo.ai Embodied AI data AI Robot Data Contract

