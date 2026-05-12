Coastline Wealth adds 18 advisory teams across 8 US states

LONG ISLAND, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 May 2026 – Coastline Wealth Management announced the completion of a record-setting year marked by significant advisor growth and geographic expansion. From September 2024 through September 2025, the firm has added 18 advisory teams, expanding its footprint across eight new states and bringing in $1.7 billion in new client assets. These partnerships reflect a clear strategy built around advisor alignment, deeper client service, and long-term enterprise value.



With these additions, Coastline now operates in 13 states with 18 offices, supported by over 90 team members and managing approximately $5 billion in total assets. The firm continues to build a scalable wealth management platform that supports independent financial advisors without compromising its relationship-driven model.



A Year of Milestones



Over the past 12 months, Coastline has advanced its strategic expansion in wealth management by welcoming several high-quality advisory teams across multiple regions. Among the first to join were Scott Raab and Scott Gomsak, both formerly with Lincoln Financial. Raab brought $113 million in assets and joined Coastline in Hanover, Pennsylvania, while Gomsak added $154 million in client assets from his base in Sykesville, Maryland.



In New York, David Schnall and Timothy Longo helped deepen Coastline’s local footprint. Schnall, previously UBS, transitioned $103 million in assets to Coastline through a partnership in Port Jefferson. Longo, who joined from American Capital Partners, brought $98 million in AUM to the firm’s office in Woodbury.



Coastline also formed key financial advisor partnerships in the Midwest. In Wheaton, Illinois, Jeff Stensland joined through his firm, Stensland Financial Group, with $166 million in AUM. Further north, Coastline increased its presence in Wisconsin, welcoming Thomas Karlen, previously from Petros Family Wealth, who added $100 millions in assets, while Jamie Grupe and Chantel Luke brought $386 million in assets from Ameriprise – one of the largest additions of the year.



Additional transitions added strategic depth across both new and existing markets. Gary DeLorenzo joined from OSAIC with $80 million in AUM, expanding Coastline’s team in Huntington, NY. In Florida, NY, James and Lori Mezzetti transitioned $116 million in client assets as part of a broader partnership involving Myles Wealth Management. In Colorado Springs, Ed Collins added $100 million in assets to the group through Collins Wealth Management. Other significant financial advisor acquisitions included Juan Garcia in McAllen, Texas ($37MM AUM), Susan Cevette in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area ($51MM AUM), and Julie Wendholt in Nyack, NY ($29MM AUM).



Rounding out this activity was Kelly Burke, who brought a combined $220 million in assets across two locations: Raleigh, North Carolina and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Prior to joining Coastline, Burke was affiliated with RIA Integrated Financial Strategies and RIA Financial Planning Services Inc., both of which cleared through Charles Schwab.



Why These Partnerships Matter



This year’s advisor partnerships extended beyond AUM growth. Coastline focused on acquiring advisory teams with established practices, strong leadership, and client relationships built over decades. These wealth management acquisitions enhanced the firm’s capabilities across planning, succession, and advisor integration.



Each deal was designed to strengthen Coastline’s position as a leader in M&A in wealth management, with incoming teams gaining access to centralized operations while maintaining autonomy in how they serve clients. This structure continues to appeal to independent financial advisors seeking both scale and support.



Future Direction



Following a year of accelerated growth, Coastline remains focused on its national expansion strategy. The firm will continue to pursue partnerships that align with its advisor-centric model, while enhancing platform capabilities that support scale and long-term value.



“This past year has been a defining chapter for Coastline,” said Garrett Taylor, CEO of Coastline Wealth Management. “Each acquisition represents more than just growth in numbers. It’s about partnering with exceptional advisors who share our vision of elevating client outcomes. We are building a platform where independent advisors can thrive, clients can experience unmatched service, and our collective enterprise value continues to scale.”



Looking ahead, Coastline will further invest in operational infrastructure by expanding data systems, technology tools, and service functions to support advisors and deepen client relationships, thereby continuing its reputation as a top private equity-backed wealth management firm.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.