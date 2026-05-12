Watchbook Singapore opens second boutique at Far East Plaza

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 - Watchbook Singapore has opened a second boutique at Far East Plaza, separating its curated collections across two dedicated spaces on the same floor to give collectors a more focused buying experience.

The expansion allows Watchbook to organise its inventory by brand family. The main boutique at #03-139 focuses on Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Cartier. The new boutique at #03-55 features contemporary luxury watches including Tudor, Omega, Hublot and other brands.



"By giving each collection its own dedicated space, we can offer collectors a sharper, more personalised experience," said Anson Toh, chief executive officer at Watchbook Singapore. "This expansion reflects the growing interest in both neo-vintage and modern luxury watches, and our commitment to serving collectors at every level."



Watchbook enters this next phase as Singapore's second-highest-reviewed watch dealer, with more than 2,400 verified Google reviews reflecting thousands of successful transactions. Both boutiques are backed by the company's end-to-end model: in-house authentication, a dedicated service centre staffed by certified watchmakers, and curated inventory under one roof.



Far East Plaza is well-established as a destination for watch enthusiasts and luxury retailers in Singapore. The opening of a second boutique on the same floor reinforces Watchbook's position at the centre of that community.



Boutique Details Both boutiques are open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Main boutique

14 Scotts Road,

#03-139 Far East Plaza,

Singapore 228213.



New boutique

14 Scotts Road,

#03-55 Far East Plaza,

Singapore 228213.



https://watchbook.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.