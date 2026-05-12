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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Watchbook Singapore opens second boutique at Far East Plaza

May 12, 2026 | 15:21
(0) user say
The luxury watch retailer launched its second outlet in Singapore at Far East Plaza, expanding its presence in the city-state.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 - Watchbook Singapore has opened a second boutique at Far East Plaza, separating its curated collections across two dedicated spaces on the same floor to give collectors a more focused buying experience.

The expansion allows Watchbook to organise its inventory by brand family. The main boutique at #03-139 focuses on Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Cartier. The new boutique at #03-55 features contemporary luxury watches including Tudor, Omega, Hublot and other brands.

"By giving each collection its own dedicated space, we can offer collectors a sharper, more personalised experience," said Anson Toh, chief executive officer at Watchbook Singapore. "This expansion reflects the growing interest in both neo-vintage and modern luxury watches, and our commitment to serving collectors at every level."

Watchbook enters this next phase as Singapore's second-highest-reviewed watch dealer, with more than 2,400 verified Google reviews reflecting thousands of successful transactions. Both boutiques are backed by the company's end-to-end model: in-house authentication, a dedicated service centre staffed by certified watchmakers, and curated inventory under one roof.

Far East Plaza is well-established as a destination for watch enthusiasts and luxury retailers in Singapore. The opening of a second boutique on the same floor reinforces Watchbook's position at the centre of that community.

Boutique Details Both boutiques are open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Main boutique
14 Scotts Road,
#03-139 Far East Plaza,
Singapore 228213.

New boutique
14 Scotts Road,
#03-55 Far East Plaza,
Singapore 228213.

https://watchbook.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Watchbook Singapore

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Watchbook Singapore Luxury watch retailer Far East Plaza Curated collections

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