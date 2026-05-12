Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Morinaga launches Mori-Mama for advanced maternal nutrition

May 12, 2026 | 15:23
(0) user say
The Japanese food company introduced a new maternal nutrition product line, Mori-Mama, taking a holistic approach to supporting mothers-to-be.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 May 2026 - Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Morinaga), a Japan-based nutrition company and Japan’s leading dairy producer, today launched its maternal milk, Mori-Mama, an advanced maternal product developed to support women from preconception through pregnancy and lactation.

With over a century of expertise in nutritional science, Morinaga has long focused on providing essential nutrition across different life stages. The introduction of Mori-Mama reflects a broader shift in maternal and early life nutrition — one that is increasingly centred not only on nutrient intake, but on how effectively nutrients are absorbed and utilised by the body.

This shift comes amid ongoing nutritional challenges. In Malaysia, anaemia during pregnancy remains a notable concern, with approximately 28.8% of pregnant women affected as of 2023, according to World Bank data. Studies have also shown that prevalence can range widely from around 19% to over 50%, underscoring the variability in maternal nutritional status.

This shift is particularly relevant during pregnancy, where nutritional demands are heightened and tolerance to certain supplements can vary. Iron deficiency remains one of the most common contributing factors, while increasing attention is being placed on how well nutrients are tolerated — particularly as some women experience discomfort with conventional supplementation. As a result, there is growing emphasis on approaches that support both efficacy and overall maternal experience.

Mori-Mama was developed in response to these evolving needs, bringing together key nutrients with functional ingredients such as lactoferrin — an iron-binding protein naturally found in high amount in breast milk alongside a synbiotic blend of Bifidobacterium longum BB536 and FOS (prebiotic fibre), supporting both iron absorption and gut health.

“Maternal nutrition today is being viewed through a more holistic lens, with greater awareness of how the body responds to what is consumed,” said Ms. Brenda Liew, Managing Director, OZ Marketing. “This is shaping the way nutritional solutions are developed, with a stronger focus on absorption, tolerance and overall well-being.”

Rather than segmenting support across different stages, Mori-Mama is positioned as a single, continuous formulation, aligning with the needs of women seeking more streamlined and practical approaches to nutrition from preparing for pregnancy through to motherhood.

As expectations around maternal health continue to shift, there is increasing recognition that nutritional support must begin earlier and extend further — from pre-conception through to pregnancy and beyond. The introduction of Mori-Mama reflects a more deliberate move towards solutions that address this continuum, supporting women in a way that is both relevant and responsive to their real experiences.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



By Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd (Morinaga)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Morinaga Maternal nutrition MoriMama Maternal milk

Related Contents

Morinaga Zero Fat Drink Yogurt launches in Vietnam

Morinaga Zero Fat Drink Yogurt launches in Vietnam

Morinaga Le May JV sets target of $71.7 million revenue in Vietnam

Morinaga Le May JV sets target of $71.7 million revenue in Vietnam

Morinaga Milk Industry launches products in Vietnam

Morinaga Milk Industry launches products in Vietnam

Japanese confectionary giant Morinaga unlocks Vietnamese market

Japanese confectionary giant Morinaga unlocks Vietnamese market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Rhenus opens dangerous goods warehouse in Bangkok

Rhenus opens dangerous goods warehouse in Bangkok

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech expands with patented supplement ingredients in Malaysia

Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech expands with patented supplement ingredients in Malaysia

Innomotics secures major eLNG drive orders to accelerate LNG electrification

Innomotics secures major eLNG drive orders to accelerate LNG electrification

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Rhenus opens dangerous goods warehouse in Bangkok

Rhenus opens dangerous goods warehouse in Bangkok

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

ISCA launches taskforce to boost financial reporting standards

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

InvestHK pitches Hong Kong as African enterprises' gateway to Asia

SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

SIM Academy showcases part-time upskilling for Singaporean workers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020