Qisda Corporation 2025: Circular Economy Leader Awarded

Qisda Corporation, a global leader in information technology, healthcare, smart solutions, and network communications, has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to sustainable innovation with the Circular Economy Leadership Award at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2025 China Chapter.



This prestigious accolade acknowledges Qisda’s longstanding commitment to building a greener future through responsible design, efficient production, and pioneering circular economy solutions. As one of the world's top manufacturers of LCD monitors and projectors, Qisda’s impact extends far beyond its product lines—demonstrating how large-scale technology enterprises can lead by example in environmental stewardship.



Since 2009, Qisda has been an early mover in environmental responsibility, becoming the first company globally to obtain ISO14067 certification for the carbon footprint of display products. The company has since developed advanced lifecycle analysis methods to reduce material waste, eliminate unnecessary components, and proactively redesign products to exceed regulatory and customer sustainability expectations.



Among Qisda’s major milestones is the achievement of 71% recycled plastic and 27% recycled metal in total material purchases (excluding electronic materials). Monitor products with recycled plastic used has contributed 85% of monitor revenues in 2024. The company also achieved a 65.8% reduction in total waste volume, compared to its baseline year.



Through Qisda’s innovative waste heat recovery technology developed with its subsidiary, the subsidiary has helped its global semiconductor clients reduce steam consumption by 65%.



With group-wide collaboration and an eye toward the future, Qisda’s sustainability roadmap sets ambitious targets—to reduce the carbon emissions by 30% in its supply chain by 2030, to reach 100% renewable energy used by 2040, to achieve net zero by 2050.



This award reinforces Qisda’s position as a global leader in sustainable manufacturing. With a strategic focus on integrating environmental principles into every phase of its operations, Qisda continues to push the boundaries of what circular economy practices can achieve setting new industry benchmarks and moving boldly toward its vision of a greener, more sustainable future.



