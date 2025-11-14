Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PTT Lubricants expands to Africa and Middle East with API SQ-certified oils

November 14, 2025 | 11:08
(0) user say
Thailand's PTT Lubricants has achieved API SQ certification for its oils and is expanding beyond Asia into Africa and the Middle East, setting a new global benchmark.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 - PTT Lubricants, the flagship lubricant brand under PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), is stepping onto the global stage with the launch of Thailand's first engine oil certified under the latest API SQ / ILSAC GF-7A standard—a milestone that positions Thailand as a rising innovation in the international lubricant market.

PTT Lubricants Sets Global Benchmark with API SQ-Certified Oils, Expands Beyond Asia into Africa and the Middle East

The newly launched PERFORMA SUPER SYNTHETIC 0W-20, developed with proprietary EVOTEC technology, meets the world's most stringent benchmarks for engine protection. API SQ / ILSAC GF-7A certification ensures improved wear resistance, deposit control, and compatibility with ethanol fuels, while aligning with Euro V emission standards—making it a strategic solution for both eco-conscious drivers and OEMs.

"Being the first in Thailand to achieve API SQ certification marks more than a product milestone—it signals Asia's ability to set new standards for sustainable mobility," said MR. RACHA U-THAICHAN Senior Executive Vice President, Lubricants Business. "We are redefining what lubricant innovation from Thailand can deliver to global markets."

With Thailand recognized as a global automotive production hub—1.88 million vehicles produced and over 1 million exported in 2022—PTT Lubricants is using its home base as a springboard for worldwide growth. Already a leader with 30% market share in Thailand and ranked as the nation's No.1 lubricant brand for 13 consecutive years, the company is now scaling aggressively across high-growth markets.

Its footprint covers all ASEAN economies—Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Brunei, as well as Taiwan, while new strategic moves are extending reach into Africa and the Middle East, where demand for high-performance lubricants is surging alongside rapid infrastructure growth.

PTT Lubricants also continues to strengthen global partnerships, including a long-standing alliance with Total Lubmarine, enabling supply of marine lubricants to more than 1,000 ports worldwide.

Unlike traditional approaches that frame sustainability through corporate projects, PTT Lubricants embeds its climate strategy directly into its products. By engineering lubricants that extend engine life, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce carbon output, the brand contributes to lowering environmental impact across diverse markets.

Founded over 30 years ago as a local Thai enterprise, PTT Lubricants has evolved into a regional leader exporting to more than 40 countries. Today, it is positioning itself not just as a supplier but as a global standards setter in lubricant technology.

"With API SQ-certified products, we are ready to serve every gasoline engine model of passenger vehicles, every road, every region," said RACHA. "Our ambition is clear: to ensure that PTT lubricants meet international standards and establish global recognition."

https://www.pttor.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By OR

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PTT Lubricants API SQ certification Thailand

Related Contents

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Thailand Companies 2025: 73 Firms Tackle Talent Crisis with Innovation

Thailand Companies 2025: 73 Firms Tackle Talent Crisis with Innovation

POP MART palace opens on Chao Phraya

POP MART palace opens on Chao Phraya

Atmos Funded to Host First Thailand Trading Seminar

Atmos Funded to Host First Thailand Trading Seminar

Thailand Rolls Out Grand Privileges to Lure Family Tourists in Aug–Sept 2025

Thailand Rolls Out Grand Privileges to Lure Family Tourists in Aug–Sept 2025

Thailand Reaffirms Competitiveness Strategy in Talks With 30 Global Investors

Thailand Reaffirms Competitiveness Strategy in Talks With 30 Global Investors

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

BGEANX secures US MSB licence for compliant crypto asset operations

BGEANX secures US MSB licence for compliant crypto asset operations

Humansa and Andermatt unveil world first East-meets-West longevity wellness destination

Humansa and Andermatt unveil world first East-meets-West longevity wellness destination

Bora returns to profitability in 3Q25 as efficiency and scale improve

Bora returns to profitability in 3Q25 as efficiency and scale improve

Genspark partners AWS to deliver next generation agentic AI worldwide

Genspark partners AWS to deliver next generation agentic AI worldwide

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

Maybank highlights Vietnam’s path to sovereign upgrade at VIR workshop

Maybank highlights Vietnam’s path to sovereign upgrade at VIR workshop

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020