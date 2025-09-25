Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PROPEL Singlife IIC Asia 2025: Dual Wins for InsurTech Innovation

September 25, 2025 | 15:57
(0) user say
Mobile onboarding and AI claims earn gold, offering fintech writers Singapore insurtech awards keywords and acceptance speech.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - PROPEL with Singlife, the one-stop shared services hub for financial advisory (FA) firms, added two more awards to its record at the IIC Asia Awards 2025 ("the Awards"). The Technology Integration Excellence Award and the Operational Excellence Pioneer Award recognise PROPEL's contributions to innovation, operational efficiency, and digital transformation in the insurance industry across Asia.

The Awards, held in conjunction with the InsurInnovator Connect Asia (IIC Asia) 2025 conference, are a mark of excellence in the insurance industry, celebrating visionary leaders and pioneering organisations that are pushing boundaries and shaping the future of the region's insurance landscape.

Since its official launch in January 2025, PROPEL has established itself as a first-in-market one-stop solution for both new financial advisory (FA) firms starting out, as well as established firms looking to scale effectively. By seamlessly integrating technology into middle-to-back-office workflows, PROPEL is redefining how FA firms operate, and enabling them to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and deliver exceptional client service.

Steven Ong, CEO of PROPEL, said: "Winning these two industry awards is a validation of our mission to empowering FA firms with the tools and support they need to better serve their customers, and scale their businesses. PROPEL is much more than just a platform; we're a trusted partner for FA firms to succeed in a competitive market. As it is with most new businesses, the journey hasn't been easy, but our philosophy has always been to work hard, listen to feedback, and continuously improve. These accolades are a recognition of our efforts."

The Technology Integration Excellence Award highlights PROPEL's ability to integrate advanced digital tools into insurance workflows. The Operational Excellence Pioneer Award celebrates PROPEL's success in advancing operational efficiency through a combination of its multi-tenanted platform – designed to ensure that all client firms benefit from all system upgrades and enhancements without incurring additional costs – and its modular support packages for middle-to-back-office services. PROPEL has a team of nearly 100 seasoned professionals to support its client firms in key aspects of their operations, allowing them to scale in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

The awards were presented during the IIC Asia 2025 conference held at the Singapore Suntec Exhibition & Convention Centre. The event brought together over 1,500 senior insurance executives to discuss leadership, AI, distribution, underwriting, and more, shaping the future of Asia's insurance industry.

For more information on how PROPEL helps FA firms scale their businesses effectively, visit singlife.com/en/propel.

https://singlife.com/en/propel

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By PROPEL with Singlife

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PROPEL Singlife IIC Asia Awards 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Olymptrade Mission 2025: Relief Aid Reaches Ten Thousand Indonesians

Olymptrade Mission 2025: Relief Aid Reaches Ten Thousand Indonesians

Swiss-Belhotel Corporate Excellence Award 2025: Asia Pacific Recognition

Swiss-Belhotel Corporate Excellence Award 2025: Asia Pacific Recognition

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

Securities firms race to raise capital ahead of market upgrade

Securities firms race to raise capital ahead of market upgrade

Yusen Logistics breaks ground on new logistics centre

Yusen Logistics breaks ground on new logistics centre

Pan Pacific Hotels Group launches hotel in Hanoi

Pan Pacific Hotels Group launches hotel in Hanoi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020