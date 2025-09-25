PROPEL Singlife IIC Asia 2025: Dual Wins for InsurTech Innovation

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - PROPEL with Singlife, the one-stop shared services hub for financial advisory (FA) firms, added two more awards to its record at the IIC Asia Awards 2025 ("the Awards"). The Technology Integration Excellence Award and the Operational Excellence Pioneer Award recognise PROPEL's contributions to innovation, operational efficiency, and digital transformation in the insurance industry across Asia.



The Awards, held in conjunction with the InsurInnovator Connect Asia (IIC Asia) 2025 conference, are a mark of excellence in the insurance industry, celebrating visionary leaders and pioneering organisations that are pushing boundaries and shaping the future of the region's insurance landscape.



Since its official launch in January 2025, PROPEL has established itself as a first-in-market one-stop solution for both new financial advisory (FA) firms starting out, as well as established firms looking to scale effectively. By seamlessly integrating technology into middle-to-back-office workflows, PROPEL is redefining how FA firms operate, and enabling them to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and deliver exceptional client service.



Steven Ong, CEO of PROPEL, said: "Winning these two industry awards is a validation of our mission to empowering FA firms with the tools and support they need to better serve their customers, and scale their businesses. PROPEL is much more than just a platform; we're a trusted partner for FA firms to succeed in a competitive market. As it is with most new businesses, the journey hasn't been easy, but our philosophy has always been to work hard, listen to feedback, and continuously improve. These accolades are a recognition of our efforts."



The Technology Integration Excellence Award highlights PROPEL's ability to integrate advanced digital tools into insurance workflows. The Operational Excellence Pioneer Award celebrates PROPEL's success in advancing operational efficiency through a combination of its multi-tenanted platform – designed to ensure that all client firms benefit from all system upgrades and enhancements without incurring additional costs – and its modular support packages for middle-to-back-office services. PROPEL has a team of nearly 100 seasoned professionals to support its client firms in key aspects of their operations, allowing them to scale in an efficient and cost-effective manner.



The awards were presented during the IIC Asia 2025 conference held at the Singapore Suntec Exhibition & Convention Centre. The event brought together over 1,500 senior insurance executives to discuss leadership, AI, distribution, underwriting, and more, shaping the future of Asia's insurance industry.



For more information on how PROPEL helps FA firms scale their businesses effectively, visit singlife.com/en/propel.



