Primech Holdings Signs Strategic MOU with GAIB to Unlock First-of-its-kind ARaaS Revenue Models Through Tokenization

October 17, 2025 | 15:18
(0) user say
The agreement hints that augmented-reality monetisation may migrate from ad-supported formats to fractional-ownership frameworks, potentially redefining digital scarcity.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - Primech Holdings Ltd. ("Primech" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered hygienic robotics, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with GAIB, the economic layer for AI infrastructure. The partnership establishes a framework to tokenize Primech's HYTRON autonomous cleaning robots and enable next-generation AI Robotics-as-a-Service (ARaaS) business models that open new capital pathways and expand profitability potential.

Under the MOU, GAIB will develop comprehensive protocols to tokenize HYTRON as digital assets, enabling fractional ownership and creating liquid secondary markets for robot investments. The collaboration introduces revolutionary capital solutions by leveraging tokenized assets as collateral for onchain credit facilities, while establishing next-generation ARaaS frameworks that enable automated usage-based payments and continuous revenue generation from robot operations. This tokenization approach transforms traditional robot sales into recurring revenue streams while providing global investors access to AI robotics investments through crypto markets.

The strategic collaboration directly addresses Primech's capital deployment constraints by unlocking rapid scaling of HYTRON without conventional financing limitations. Asset tokenization creates liquidity premiums for previously illiquid physical equipment, expanding the potential investor base from individual purchasers to thousands of token holders per robotic unit. The blockchain-based infrastructure facilitates international market expansion across multiple networks, enabling Primech to secure global financing and implement transparent, automated payment systems that enhance operational efficiency and reduce transaction costs.

"The partnership with GAIB represents a fundamental breakthrough in realizing the full profit potential of our HYTRON technology," said Ken Ho, Chairman and CEO of Primech Holdings. "By tokenizing our AI robots, we're transforming how the robotics industry accesses capital and generates value. Instead of being bounded by traditional financing models, we can now offer fractional robotic ownership to global investors while creating continuous ARaaS revenue streams that multiply the profitability of each HYTRON unit. This alliance positions us to unlock the true economic potential of autonomous hygiene solutions while pioneering new business frameworks that will define the future of AI robotics commercialization."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com amd www.gaib.ai

By Primech Holdings

