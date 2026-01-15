Corporate

PIDG invests with AquaOne to expand Xuan Mai’s treated water supply to Hanoi

January 15, 2026 | 11:16
(0) user say
Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) has announced it will invest VND114.99 billion ($4.54 million) into Xuan Mai Hanoi Clean Water Transmission Limited Company.
PIDG invests with AquaOne to expand Xuan Mai’s treated water supply to Hanoi

The 25-km pipeline expansion will be built by AquaOne Water Corporation to supply treated water from the Hoa-Binh Xuan Mai water treatment plant to Hanoi. This equity investment has been made through PIDG’s project development solution, InfraCo, which also committed to invest VND218.62 billion ($8.32 million) in Hoa-Binh Xuan Mai Clean Water LLC for the Hoa Binh-Xuan Mai water treatment plant in October 2025.

“Our investment in the Xuan Mai water treatment and distribution projects underscores PIDG’s commitment to deploying the full breadth of our solutions, including technical assistance, guarantees, and project development, to catalyse urgent action for people, planet, and market transformation across Asia,” said Dennis Foo, PIDG’s head of business development (Asia) for InfraCo. “This investment reflects PIDG’s determination to address Vietnam’s water infrastructure gaps by working with experienced local partners to mobilise blended finance and deliver scalable, long-term impact.”

The investment complements bond guarantees provided by PIDG’s guarantee solution, GuarantCo, to Xuan Mai Hanoi and Hoa Binh-Xuan Mai for their project bond issuances.

In total, PIDG has committed VND333.61 billion ($12.7 million) in equity, VND1.2 trillion ($45.7 million) in bond guarantees, and $119,000 in technical assistance grants for the two-phase project, including the water treatment plant (Hoa-Binh Xuan Mai) and the pipeline expansion (Xuan Mai Hanoi).

PIDG will also provide support through its project development and impact teams with a focus on international standards in compliance, as well as health, safety, environmental, and social governance.

GuarantCo and Standard Chartered collaborate on climate action GuarantCo and Standard Chartered collaborate on climate action

GuarantCo and Standard Chartered have signed a MoU announcing the intention to develop a climate-focused deal framework that aims to increase funding opportunities in Vietnam and accelerate climate action.
PIDG makes $8.68 million investment in Hoa-Binh-Xuan Mai clean water treatment facility PIDG makes $8.68 million investment in Hoa-Binh-Xuan Mai clean water treatment facility

The Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) has made an equity investment of VND218.6 billion ($8.68 million) in Hoa Binh-Xuan Mai Clean Water Limited Liability Company, a project run by AquaOne Water Corporation.
Ministry of Construction updates draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law Ministry of Construction updates draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law

A comprehensive legal framework is being prepared for Vietnam's water sector, with a new law on water supply and sewerage scheduled for completion in 2026.

By Thanh Van

water water treatment PIDG Xuan Mai Hanoi Aquaone

