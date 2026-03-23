Phuket positions as secure residential destination for families

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2026 - Phuket's evolution from a world-renowned holiday island into a mature international residential community is entering a new phase, supported by expanding long-haul connectivity and sustained global confidence in Thailand as a safe and welcoming destination.The island has recorded consistent growth in long-term residents and international property buyers, reflecting a broader shift among globally mobile families seeking stability, quality of life and secure residency pathways. Phuket offers privacy, natural beauty and international-standard infrastructure within a country known for hospitality and political stability.Thailand welcomed more than 35 million international visitors in 2025. Long-haul arrivals exceeded 11 million, rising 13% year-on-year and generating approximately 668 billion baht in tourism revenue. Despite short-term geopolitical fluctuations, long-term demand for Thailand as a stable and accessible destination has remained resilient.Connectivity continues to strengthen with new direct long-haul services from Europe, including Paris, London and Scandinavia. Improved access is driving interest in extended stays, family relocation and residential investment, as visitors increasingly explore long-term living options.Phuket offers international-standard healthcare, leading international schools, yacht marinas, championship golf courses and well-developed infrastructure. High-speed connectivity and direct air links to more than 80 cities ensure seamless access to global business and travel networks while maintaining privacy and lifestyle comfort.Industry research ranks Phuket among the world's leading destinations for branded residences, alongside Dubai, Miami and New York. Foreign buyers account for more than 60% of condominium purchases, underscoring sustained international confidence.Thailand's structured long-term visa framework provides renewable residency pathways for retirees, investors, entrepreneurs and remote professionals. For buyers of select premium residences, Banyan Group facilitates Thailand Elite long-term residency visas, offering multi-year entry privileges.At the centre of this evolution is Laguna Phuket, developed by Banyan Group. Over 35 years it has grown into one of Asia's most established integrated resort and residential communities. Spanning more than 1,000 acres along Bang Tao Beach, Laguna Phuket includes six hotels, an award-winning golf course, wellness facilities, RAVA beach club and more than 3,000 branded residences linked by scenic lagoons. Residents from over 70 nationalities call it home.The next phase includes approximately 5,000 additional residences across Laguna Phuket and neighbouring Laguna Lakelands, reflecting sustained confidence in Phuket's long-term residential future.Banyan Group Residences, ranked fifth worldwide and number one in Asia in branded residences, plans to launch approximately US$1 billion in new residential projects in Phuket, reinforcing its commitment to the island's continued development.Phuket today represents more than a luxury retreat. It has matured into a secure, internationally integrated residential market offering stability, privacy and long-term clarity for globally minded families.

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