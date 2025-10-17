Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PETRA Congratulates Malaysian Organisations Recognised at the ASEAN Energy Awards 2025

October 17, 2025 | 14:54
(0) user say
Recent commendations suggest that incremental efficiency retrofits, rather than headline-grabbing megaplants, may now dominate ASEAN energy policy discourse.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the 16 Malaysian organisations recognised at the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA) 2025. Their achievements underscore Malaysia's strong commitment to advancing sustainable energy practices and strengthening regional leadership in the clean energy transition.

Organised by the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), the AEA is the region's highest recognition of excellence in sustainable energy. Presented annually during the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM), the awards celebrate innovation, efficiency, and leadership in driving sustainable growth and resilience across ASEAN.

This year, 25 Malaysian organisations were nominated through the National Energy Awards (NEA) — the country's flagship initiative honouring best practices in energy management, efficiency, and renewable energy.

Among the winners, CSC Steel Sdn Bhd received top honours in the Large Industry (Energy Management System) category, while Primetech Engineers Sdn Bhd was recognised in the Large Green Building category.

Collectively, the 16 Malaysian winners of AEA 2025 have achieved remarkable results — reducing carbon emissions by nearly 72 million tonnes annually, generating 7.6 MW of renewable power through efficiency and clean energy initiatives, and achieving an average energy savings of 23.7% across diverse sectors. These outcomes highlight Malaysia's leadership in sustainability, energy performance, and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

These accomplishments are aligned with Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the nation's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, which chart Malaysia's path towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. At the regional level, such recognitions contribute to advancing the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) — the blueprint guiding Southeast Asia's collective energy security, transition, and sustainability agenda.

PETRA emphasises that Malaysia's continued progress in renewable energy and energy efficiency is made possible through close collaboration between the government, industry, and communities. The Ministry reaffirms that these partnerships will remain crucial in scaling solutions that deliver both environmental and socioeconomic benefits.

The ASEAN Energy Awards also serve as a platform to showcase Malaysian innovation to a regional audience and to promote knowledge-sharing across ASEAN, inspiring further efforts toward sustainability and inclusive growth.

Looking ahead, PETRA encourages more Malaysian organisations to participate in the National Energy Awards (NEA) and represent Malaysia at ASEAN and international platforms. The Ministry remains committed to supporting initiatives that drive environmental stewardship, strengthen energy security, and foster sustainable economic growth — ensuring Malaysia continues to play a leading role in ASEAN's journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

SUB-CATEGORY NAME OF PROJECT RANK
ASEAN Energy Efficiency & Conservation Best Practices Awards
ENERGY MANAGEMENT IN BUILDINGS & INDUSTRIES CATEGORY
1 Small and Medium Building Pos Malaysia Berhad – Pusat Serahan Mel Bandar Baru Bangi & Seri Kembangan Winner
2 Large Building Pos Malaysia Berhad – Pusat Mel Nasional 1st Runner Up
3 Large Industry CSC Steel Sdn. Bhd. Winner
GREEN BUILDING AWARDS Category
4 Retrofitted Building CIMB Hub 2nd Runner Up
5 Tropical Building Iskandar Investment Berhad - Mall of Medini 2nd Runner Up
6 New & Existing Building Robert Bosch Semiconductor Manufacturing Penang Sdn. Bhd. 2nd Runner Up
7 Small Green Building Gamuda Land - Wetlands Arboretum Centre 1st Runner Up
8 Majlis Bandaraya Pulau Pinang (MBPP) - The Night Shelter 2nd Runner Up
9 Zero Energy Building Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya - Perpustakaan Komuniti Petaling Jaya Winner
ASEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECT AWARDS
10 Off-Grid - Power Sabah Softwoods Berhad - Kapilit Biogas Plant 2nd Runner Up
11 On-Grid National Grid Cenergi West – High-Performing Biogas Plant with CSR Focus Winner
12 Cenergi NEDA Power Sg. Tiang – Pioneering Merchant Solar Generator 1st Runner Up
13 On-Grid Local Grid TONIBUNG - Puneng Trusan Micro Hydro Project 1st Runner Up
14 On-Grid Self Consumption Ramatex Textiles Industrial Sdn. Bhd Winner
15 Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) - Advancing RE & Sustainability through Suria 16: A Megascale Rooftop Solar PV Project 1st Runner Up
16 Waste-to-Energy Cenviro Sdn. Bhd. Winner

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PETRA Sustainable energy practices ASEAN Energy Awards Energy efficiency retrofits

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Kling AI Redefines Content Creation with AI-Powered Films at MIPCOM Cannes

Kling AI Redefines Content Creation with AI-Powered Films at MIPCOM Cannes

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

Primech Holdings Signs Strategic MOU with GAIB to Unlock First-of-its-kind ARaaS Revenue Models Through Tokenization

Primech Holdings Signs Strategic MOU with GAIB to Unlock First-of-its-kind ARaaS Revenue Models Through Tokenization

"Go Where Flavors of Hunan Abound": Hunan Cuisine Goes Abroad, Spreading Cultural New Chapters Through Food

"Go Where Flavors of Hunan Abound": Hunan Cuisine Goes Abroad, Spreading Cultural New Chapters Through Food

DL & Antalpha US$100M Gold, US$100M Bitcoin Plan

DL & Antalpha US$100M Gold, US$100M Bitcoin Plan

Wildberries Launches Purchase on Credit in Kazakhstan

Wildberries Launches Purchase on Credit in Kazakhstan

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Tomorrow.Building 2025: Smart-Construction Platform Tackles Housing-Crisis Fundamentals

Tomorrow.Building 2025: Smart-Construction Platform Tackles Housing-Crisis Fundamentals

Eazy Insurance 2025: Singapore’s First Unified Portal Lets Policyholders Self-Serve

Eazy Insurance 2025: Singapore’s First Unified Portal Lets Policyholders Self-Serve

Kling AI Redefines Content Creation with AI-Powered Films at MIPCOM Cannes

Kling AI Redefines Content Creation with AI-Powered Films at MIPCOM Cannes

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020