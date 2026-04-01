Sequencio presents cancer vaccine research at AACR meeting

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Sequencio Therapeutics Company Limited ("Sequencio"), a subsidiary of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. ("CK Life Sciences"), today announced that five research abstracts will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR") Annual Meeting 2026, taking place 17–22 April 2026 in San Diego, USA.These presentations mark Sequencio's first major scientific unveiling since its formation and showcase significant advancements in next‑generation cancer vaccine technologies based on Sequencio's proprietary TrueHLA™ Epitope‑to‑Efficacy™ translational design framework, which enables rational, data‑driven vaccine development across circRNA, mRNA, peptide, and protein‑based platforms.Collectively, Sequencio's five AACR 2026 presentations highlight a consistent theme: rationally designed cancer vaccines that demonstrate robust immunogenicity and compelling anti‑tumour activity across multiple targets and modalities in preclinical models. These data underscore the strength of Sequencio's approach to translating antigen selection into functional immune responses and tumour control. Building on this foundation, Sequencio is prioritizing its most promising programs for IND‑enabling studies, with the goal of accelerating select vaccine candidates into early‑stage clinical development through strategic partnerships and global collaboration.Dr Melvin Toh, Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer of CK Life Sciences, expressed, "Sequencio's cancer vaccine pipeline continues to advance with strong momentum. Our AACR 2026 presentations underscore both the scientific promise of our vaccines and the disciplined execution driving their progress. We look forward to building on this foundation as we advance next‑generation immunotherapies for patients."The AACR Annual Meeting is a gathering central to the global cancer research community, bringing together scientists, clinicians, other healthcare professionals, survivors, patients and advocates every year to share the latest breakthroughs and developments in cancer science and medicine. Last year, the 2025 Annual Meeting attracted 22,100 in-person participants from 85 countries.Scientific Poster Presentations by Sequencio Therapeutics at AACR 2026All five posters will be presented on 21 April 2026.1. p53 Modified Shared Neoantigen Vaccine (Poster Number: 4361)Title: Single amino acid residue substitution to improve immunogenicity of HLA peptides targeting p53 neoantigenAuthors: Chi Han Samson Li, Hong Wang, Kin Tak Chan, Genwei Zhang, Zhenghui Wang, Lipeng Lai, Melvin Toh2. IGF1R Cancer Vaccine (Poster Number: 4368)Title: Vaccine targeting IGF1R induces neutralizing antibody and robust anti‑tumor activity in a syngeneic mouse colon cancer modelAuthors: Kenneth Nansheng Lin, Melvin Toh, Hong Wang3. B7‑H3 Cancer Vaccine (Poster Number: 4369)Title: B7-H3 vaccine induces robust humoral and cellular immunity and inhibits tumor growth in miceAuthors: Kenneth Nansheng Lin, Melvin Toh, Hong Wang4. TROP2 circRNA + IL‑7 Combination Vaccine (Poster Number: 4370)Title: TROP2‑circular RNA vaccine and IL7 synergistically inhibit TROP2+ tumor growth in mouse modelsAuthors: Zirong He, Yanan Li, Antong Li, Xiaoxuan Liu, Kenneth Nansheng Lin, Fan Yan Meng, Melvin Toh, Hong Wang5. Claudin‑6 Cancer Vaccine (Poster Number: 4375)Title: Claudin 6 vaccines effectively inhibit tumor growth in a syngeneic mouse colon cancer modelAuthors: Na Wang, Lam Chow, Melvin Toh, Hong Wang

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