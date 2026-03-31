ARTĒ Madrid launches SIERRA collection with X Pay partnership

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - ARTĒ Madrid, the Spanish jewelry house whose name literally translates to "Art" has long been synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship fueled by love and passion. For a generation that dares to express their individuality—Gen Z—jewelry is no longer reserved for grand occasions; it is "Wearable Art" that celebrates self-love and personal storytelling in everyday life. To let this passion flourish freely, ARTĒ Madrid is proud to announce a lifestyle-driven partnership with X Pay, Hong Kong's Buy-Now-Pay Later payment platform, seamlessly interweaving classic jewelry artistry with modern payment flexibility.

Harbour City: Shop 3306, Level 3, Gateway Arcade, Tsim Sha Tsui

Fashion Walk: Shop 18 & 19, G/F, 11-19 Great George St, Causeway Bay

Festival Walk: Shop LG2-22, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong

Man Yee Arcade: Shop 117, 1/F, Man Yee Building, Central

V City: Shop M-96, MTR Level, Tuen Mun

Embracing Brilliance: Resonating with the Gen Z "Live in the Moment" PhilosophyThe new generation of consumers possesses an uncompromising pursuit of beauty coupled with an autonomous, composed attitude toward life. They desire to embrace what they love "now" without being constrained by traditional high-entry costs. X Pay's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service resonates perfectly with this aesthetic of living freely.By introducing X Pay at ARTĒ Madrid, customers can now split their purchases into three interest-free installments. This allows them to acquire pieces of art—carried by Spanish heritage and passion—as part of their daily wardrobe with grace and ease. This flexibility empowers the next generation to explore style without compromise, ensuring every moment of "sparkle" is pure and effortless.Unlocking Fashion Potential: Connecting a Vibrant Lifestyle CommunityThe synergy between ARTĒ Madrid and X Pay transcends the transactional experience. By joining the X Pay ecosystem, ARTĒ Madrid connects with a community of over 250,000 trend-conscious users. This partnership breaks traditional barriers, encouraging young fashion enthusiasts to boldly experiment with "stacking" and styling different jewelry pieces, injecting youthful energy into the brand's aesthetic universe.The Grand Debut of the "SIERRA" CollectionTo mark this collaboration, ARTĒ Madrid presents the new SIERRA Collection. Inspired by the raw silhouettes of Spanish mountain ranges, the collection utilizes fluid natural lines and 3D forms, accented by ice-flower cut colored gemstones. SIERRA interprets the organic beauty of curves, offering a style that is bold, free, yet profoundly elegant—perfect for the modern individual who effortlessly switches looks to express their true self across different life scenarios.Exclusive Limited-Time Offer: Save HK$50 with X PayTo celebrate ARTĒ Madrid's launch on X Pay, exclusive welcome rewards await jewelry lovers! Starting today, new X Wallet App users who make their first purchase at ARTĒ Madrid via X Pay can enjoy a HK$50 discount on orders of HK$100 or more^. Combined with our interest-free, 3-installment plan, you can enrich your personal jewelry collection with total peace of mind.ARTĒ Madrid Hong Kong Network:^New X Wallet App users spend HK$100+ at ARTĒ via X Pay to get HK$50 off. The voucher will automatically pop up upon registration. If not displayed, enter promo code "XPAYARTE50" to redeem. Limited quotas apply on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions apply.https://zero-xpay.com/

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