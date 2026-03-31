Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ARTĒ Madrid launches SIERRA collection with X Pay partnership

March 31, 2026 | 15:11
(0) user say
The luxury property developer collaborated with the payment provider to debut its latest residential offering targeting affluent buyers.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - ARTĒ Madrid, the Spanish jewelry house whose name literally translates to "Art" has long been synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship fueled by love and passion. For a generation that dares to express their individuality—Gen Z—jewelry is no longer reserved for grand occasions; it is "Wearable Art" that celebrates self-love and personal storytelling in everyday life. To let this passion flourish freely, ARTĒ Madrid is proud to announce a lifestyle-driven partnership with X Pay, Hong Kong's Buy-Now-Pay Later payment platform, seamlessly interweaving classic jewelry artistry with modern payment flexibility.

Embracing Brilliance: Resonating with the Gen Z "Live in the Moment" Philosophy

The new generation of consumers possesses an uncompromising pursuit of beauty coupled with an autonomous, composed attitude toward life. They desire to embrace what they love "now" without being constrained by traditional high-entry costs. X Pay's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service resonates perfectly with this aesthetic of living freely.

By introducing X Pay at ARTĒ Madrid, customers can now split their purchases into three interest-free installments. This allows them to acquire pieces of art—carried by Spanish heritage and passion—as part of their daily wardrobe with grace and ease. This flexibility empowers the next generation to explore style without compromise, ensuring every moment of "sparkle" is pure and effortless.

Unlocking Fashion Potential: Connecting a Vibrant Lifestyle Community

The synergy between ARTĒ Madrid and X Pay transcends the transactional experience. By joining the X Pay ecosystem, ARTĒ Madrid connects with a community of over 250,000 trend-conscious users. This partnership breaks traditional barriers, encouraging young fashion enthusiasts to boldly experiment with "stacking" and styling different jewelry pieces, injecting youthful energy into the brand's aesthetic universe.

The Grand Debut of the "SIERRA" Collection

To mark this collaboration, ARTĒ Madrid presents the new SIERRA Collection. Inspired by the raw silhouettes of Spanish mountain ranges, the collection utilizes fluid natural lines and 3D forms, accented by ice-flower cut colored gemstones. SIERRA interprets the organic beauty of curves, offering a style that is bold, free, yet profoundly elegant—perfect for the modern individual who effortlessly switches looks to express their true self across different life scenarios.

Exclusive Limited-Time Offer: Save HK$50 with X Pay

To celebrate ARTĒ Madrid's launch on X Pay, exclusive welcome rewards await jewelry lovers! Starting today, new X Wallet App users who make their first purchase at ARTĒ Madrid via X Pay can enjoy a HK$50 discount on orders of HK$100 or more^. Combined with our interest-free, 3-installment plan, you can enrich your personal jewelry collection with total peace of mind.

ARTĒ Madrid Hong Kong Network:
  • Harbour City: Shop 3306, Level 3, Gateway Arcade, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Fashion Walk: Shop 18 & 19, G/F, 11-19 Great George St, Causeway Bay
  • Festival Walk: Shop LG2-22, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong
  • Man Yee Arcade: Shop 117, 1/F, Man Yee Building, Central
  • V City: Shop M-96, MTR Level, Tuen Mun
^New X Wallet App users spend HK$100+ at ARTĒ via X Pay to get HK$50 off. The voucher will automatically pop up upon registration. If not displayed, enter promo code "XPAYARTE50" to redeem. Limited quotas apply on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions apply.

https://zero-xpay.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By X Pay by X Wallet | ZERO FINANCE HK LIMITED

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ARTĒ Madrid SIERRA collection X Pay

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Searefico completes full divestment in Arico to Japanese partner

Searefico completes full divestment in Arico to Japanese partner

Workday expands into Vietnam and scales Southeast Asia presence

Workday expands into Vietnam and scales Southeast Asia presence

ARTĒ Madrid launches SIERRA collection with X Pay partnership

ARTĒ Madrid launches SIERRA collection with X Pay partnership

PERSOL launches unified outsourcing brand in Singapore

PERSOL launches unified outsourcing brand in Singapore

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020