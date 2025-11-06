Corporate

pCloud drops lifetime storage to historic low

November 06, 2025 | 15:03
(0) user say
Swiss cloud storage leader pCloud introduces limited-time lifetime deals for Asian markets from November 3 to November 17, offering unmatched value on secure digital storage.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 November 2025 - Swiss-based cloud storage provider pCloud, trusted by more than 22 million users worldwide, announced today the launch of its exclusive 11.11 Mega Sale for Asia. Running from November 3 to November 17, 2025, this promotion marks one of pCloud's most significant offerings yet, giving users in Asia access to its premium lifetime storage and security solutions at unprecedented prices.

This year's promotion features two standout offers — the 3-in-1 Ultimate Bundle and the 10TB Lifetime Plan — designed to meet the growing demand for privacy, efficiency, and lifetime ownership in the digital storage industry.

The 3-in-1 Ultimate Bundle — Complete Digital Protection in One Solution

The 3-in-1 Ultimate Bundle combines 5TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage, pCloud Encryption, and pCloud Pass Premium, providing an all-encompassing suite of tools for digital privacy and data management.

The bundle is now available for $599 (originally $1,562), giving users long-term access to premium services without any ongoing subscriptions or renewal fees.

With this package, individuals and organizations gain:

  • 5TB Lifetime Cloud Storage: Securely store, sync, and share all digital content, from personal memories to business files, in a highly reliable Swiss cloud infrastructure.
  • pCloud Encryption: pCloud's zero-knowledge encryption ensures that only the file owner can access private data, keeping sensitive information safe from unauthorized access.
  • pCloud Pass Premium: An end-to-end encrypted password manager that simplifies and secures login credentials across devices.

By combining these three solutions, pCloud provides a seamless and sustainable approach to digital life management — where privacy, control, and accessibility coexist.

10TB Lifetime Plan — Record-Breaking Value for Massive Storage Needs

For the first time, pCloud introduces its 10TB Lifetime Plan at just $799 (originally $1,890) — the lowest price in the company's history. The plan caters to professionals, photographers, families, and digital creators who require extensive and permanent storage space.

With lifetime access, customers avoid recurring subscription costs while enjoying the peace of mind that their data remains secure, backed by Swiss data protection laws and European Union privacy standards.

Strengthening pCloud's Presence in Asia

pCloud's 11.11 campaign reflects its growing commitment to the Asian market. The company has seen consistent growth in user adoption across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia, regions known for their high digital literacy and emphasis on privacy.

pCloud's offerings align with these markets' needs — providing users with cost-effective, transparent, and secure storage solutions without hidden fees or long-term contracts.

https://www.pcloud.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


By pCloud

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

