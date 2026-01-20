Corporate

NVISAGE Showcases NEO-E at Golfmesse 2026

January 20, 2026 | 14:59
(0) user say
The sports technology firm will demonstrate its portable launch monitor at the German golf trade fair, introducing the NEO-E system to European retailers and professionals.

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NVISAGE Technologies, a U.S.-based pioneer in golf technology solutions, will showcase its latest portable launch monitor NEO-E at Golfmesse 2026, one of Europe's leading golf exhibitions. The event will take place from January 29 to February 1, 2026, in Zurich, Switzerland, where visitors can discover the NEO-E in action at the NVISAGE booth.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Illinois, NVISAGE Technologies is dedicated to creating accessible, high-precision golf solutions for both indoor and outdoor players. The company's mission is to blend cutting-edge technology with ease of use—providing golfers of all levels with accurate, data-driven insights to elevate their performance.

At Golfmesse 2026, NVISAGE will introduce the NEO-E, a lightweight yet powerful launch monitor designed to deliver professional-grade performance in any environment. Engineered for portability, the NEO-E performs flawlessly both indoors and outdoors.

Built with durability in mind, the NEO-E features an IP65 water- and dust-resistant housing, ensuring dependable operation even in unpredictable weather. Its integrated processing unit provides real-time swing analytics without requiring an external computer. With a battery life of five hours, golfers can enjoy extended play without interruption. Offering detailed metrics—ball, club, and swing data—the NEO-E delivers a comprehensive picture of every swing.

Alongside the NEO-E, NVISAGE will present its advanced golf software, MURLIE, available for live demonstration at the booth. Designed to integrate seamlessly with all NVISAGE launch monitors, MURLIE transforms practice into an engaging, data-rich experience through four training modes:

  • Shot Analysis Mode: Analyze your shot data in detail to gain actionable insights and improve your game.
  • Driving Range Mode: Hone your skills and perfect your shots on a realistic practice range.
  • Putting Mode: Practice putting in a customizable environment to refine your precision and technique.
  • Record Mode: Track and review your performance records to monitor progress and growth.

Supporting up to four player profiles, MURLIE also connects with leading third-party software platforms such as E6 Connect and GSPro—offering users a flexible and immersive golf simulation experience.

By exhibiting at Golfmesse 2026, NVISAGE joins a prestigious lineup of international golf brands and technology leaders, bringing its latest innovation to Europe's growing golf community. The company's participation underscores its dedication to making professional-level golf technology accessible and intuitive.

For more information, please visit nvisagetech.com.

By PR Newswire

NVISAGE Technologies

TagTag:
NVISAGE NVISAGE Technologies NEO-E

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

