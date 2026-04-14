Nobel laureate Arieh Warshel speaks at Lingnan University

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingnan University today, 13 April, hosted its University Assembly with guest of honour Prof Arieh Warshel, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry in 2013 and widely recognised as one of the founding figures of computational chemistry. In his lecture Electrostatic Basis of Biological Actions, Prof Warshel shared insights from his decades of research and presented an integrated account of his life's work, from fundamental physical principles and the laws governing electrons to the construction of the "microscopic world" of biological systems. He further extended this framework to the study and application of biomolecules, and highlighted the role of computational tools and artificial intelligence in advancing medical and pharmaceutical research.

The University Assembly was held in the Chan Tak Tai Auditorium on the Tuen Mun campus. There was an audience of around 600 people, including Lingnan's senior management, staff, students, and young scholars.

Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science at Lingnan University, warmly welcomed Nobel Chemistry Laureate Prof Warshel, in honour of his visit to engage with Lingnan students and learn about the University's latest developments. He said, "Leading scholars are a cornerstone of Lingnan's competitiveness and help drive the University's academic development and international exchange. Following Nobel Laureate in Physics Prof Samuel C.C. Ting's joining Lingnan, we are delighted to host world-class scholar Prof Warshel at one of our signature academic events. This initiative enhances the campus internationalisation, providing faculty and students with invaluable opportunities to interact with outstanding scholars and to advance interdisciplinary inquiry. It not only inspires students to combine frontier research with societal needs, but also facilitates the translation of research outcomes into practical applications that deliver tangible benefits for society and sustainable development."

In his lecture Electrostatic Basis of Biological Actions, Prof Warshel provided a systematic overview of more than four decades of research on biological reactions. He also shared how his interest in chemistry began. When he first entered university, he was uncertain about his academic direction. Encouraged by a friend who recognised his keen observational ability, he chose to study chemistry, a decision that sparked his lifelong passion for the field.

Prof Warshel is best known for developing multiscale molecular modelling of complex chemical systems, enabling the simulation of biomolecular systems and protein reactions at multiple levels. This work transformed the understanding of biochemical processes and led to his award of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2013.

Prof Warshel guided the audience from fundamental physical principles, tracing the development from classical theories such as Maxwell's equations and energy models to modern computational approaches. He emphasised that the key to understanding the complexity of biological systems lies in translating microscopic electronic interactions into macroscopic dielectric environments. The electrostatic models he pioneered have enabled scientists to calculate electrostatic free energy within proteins with remarkable precision.

These computational approaches have advanced the understanding of enzyme catalysis and the molecular basis of cancer-related mutations. Enzymes, as highly efficient natural catalysts, accelerate reactions not primarily through mechanical strain, but through electrostatic preorganisation that lowers activation barriers. Using the Ras protein (Rat sarcoma protein) as an example, Prof Warshel explained that mutations can disrupt electrostatic balance in GTP hydrolysis (Guanosine Triphosphate hydrolysis), leading to uncontrolled cell growth and contributing to tumour formation.

The influence of electrostatic interactions extends beyond reaction rates to energy transport and macromolecular dynamics in living systems. Processes such as proton transfer within cells and ion transport across membranes are governed by electrostatics. At the molecular level, systems such as ATP synthase (Adenosine Triphosphate synthase) operate under strict electrostatic constraints. These insights have been applied to the study of complex biological processes, including protein folding and cardiac hypertrophy.

Prof Warshel concluded that the missing link between the structure and function of biological macromolecules lies in electrostatic interactions. This highlights the fundamental role of physical principles in biology and underscores the importance of electrostatics in guiding future developments in precision medicine and bioengineering.

During an in-depth discussion session with students and faculty, Prof Warshel encouraged young people to pursue excellence, and integrate knowledge and translate it into a meaningful contribution to society.