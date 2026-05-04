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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

COSRX sunscreen solidifies Thailand market leadership

May 04, 2026 | 14:36
(0) user say
The Korean skincare brand's UV protection product leveraged UK bestseller status and European certification to strengthen Thai market position.

BANGKOK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a leading Korean beauty brand, announced today that its Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ has secured the No.1 position in the Sunscreen category in the Amazon UK as of April 14, 2026. Beyond its top ranking, the product has generated strong demand as a European favorite, while reinforcing its market leadership in Thailand with a 4.9-star rating on Shopee and TikTok Shop Thailand from over 16,000 verified consumers.

What is CPNP and Why Does It Matter to Thai Consumers?

The Cosmetic Products Notification Portal (CPNP) is the European Union's mandatory cosmetic product notification system, requiring rigorous safety assessment before market entry. It is widely regarded as one of the world's strictest cosmetic regulatory frameworks.

Following the recent UV protection issue, Thai consumers have voiced growing skepticism about the actual UV protection efficacy of the sunscreens. COSRX addresses these concerns with a scientifically validated solution that has become a European favorite - conquering a region renowned for the highest global standards in sun protection.

Why is COSRX Sunscreen Ideal for Thailand's Climate?

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the average UV Index in Bangkok measures 11+ (Extreme) year-round, while major urban centers like Khon Kaen, Hat Yai, and Nakhon Ratchasima experience similarly intense UV exposure throughout the year.

COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ is engineered for these conditions:

  • Watery, lightweight texture that absorbs quickly without stickiness
  • Aloe Vera and Witch Hazel soothe the skin
  • Zero white cast - suitable for all skin tones
  • Clinically proven cooling effect that instantly reduces skin heat and redness by 86.32%

Who Recommends COSRX in Thailand?

The product has been endorsed by Thailand's most authoritative skincare voices:

  • @ingck – Recognized for ingredient-focused skincare reviews and hands-on testing
  • @eb.bahboh - A highly respected medical doctor and creator offering science-backed dermatological expertise

Both have confirmed the product's efficacy, protection, and suitability for Thai skin after extensive personal use.

Consumers in Thailand can explore COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ and the broader COSRX suncare range through the brand's official stores on TikTok Shop Thailand and Shopee Thailand. Purchasing through official channels helps ensure product authenticity and access to the latest brand information.

Experience the UK's No. 1 and Europe's favorite sunscreen choice and explore the full COSRX range at the Official TikTok Shop Thailand and Official Shopee. COSRX is also on TikTok + Shopee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1. What does EU CPNP registration mean?

A1. EU CPNP registration means the product has been notified through the European Union's Cosmetic Products Notification Portal before being placed on the EU market. It is part of the EU's regulatory framework for cosmetics.

Q2. What proof supports the product's consumer popularity in Thailand?

A2. As of April 29, 2026, the product holds a 4.9-star rating across Shopee and TikTok Shop Thailand, with more than 16,000 verified reviews.

Q3. Why is COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ suitable for Thailand's climate?

A3. It delivers uncompromising, heavy-duty UV defense (SPF50 PA++++) to combat Thailand's intense sun, without sacrificing daily comfort. Even in hot and humid weather, its watery, lightweight texture absorbs quickly, feels breathable on the skin, and leaves absolutely no white cast.

Q4. Does this sunscreen leave a white cast?

A4. No. COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ is designed to deliver an invisible finish without leaving a noticeable white cast on skin.

Q5. Is this product registered in Thailand?

A5. Yes. Thai FDA Registration No. 10-2-6700013181.

Q6. Where can consumers buy authentic COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ in Thailand?

A6. Authentic products are available through COSRX's official stores on Shopee Thailand and TikTok Shop Thailand.

By PR Newswire

COSRX

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
COSRX sunscreen

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