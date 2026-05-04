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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FranklinWH launches enhanced battery in Australia and New Zealand

May 04, 2026 | 14:32
(0) user say
The home energy storage manufacturer introduced upgraded 15 kilowatt-hour system to the Oceania markets.

SYDNEY, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH, a leading provider of whole-home energy management and battery storage solutions, today announced the launch of its enhanced 15 kWh aPower battery in Australia and New Zealand, as demand for residential energy storage continues to grow, driven by evolving policy settings and increasing interest in energy independence.

The updated aPower builds on the company's established platform, increasing usable capacity from 13.6 kWh to 15 kWh and raising warrantied throughput from 43 MWh to 60 MWh, an increase of 40 percent. These updates deliver more usable energy over the life of the system while maintaining the same footprint and price.

"The energy landscape is shifting quickly, and more homeowners are thinking beyond the upfront specs to what really pays off over time," said Steve Ruskin, General Manager of FranklinWH Australia. "This upgrade is about delivering more performance over the life of the system, more usable energy, greater throughput, while staying true to our 'buy once, buy right' philosophy."

The increase in warrantied throughput translates into savings for homeowners. Based on typical usage patterns and an electricity rate of A$0.35 per kilowatt-hour, the additional throughput may represent up to approximately A$5,950 in value over the lifetime of the system. The increase in usable capacity also improves energy density, lowering the effective cost per kilowatt-hour and supporting more efficient use of stored energy.

The 15 kWh configuration also aligns with current and upcoming policy frameworks benefitting residential battery adoption. This includes the updated Cheaper Home Batteries Program, with changes coming into effect for Australian homeowners from 1 May, 2026, helping households maximise value as incentives continue to evolve.

As the residential battery market expands, FranklinWH continues to focus on reliability and system performance. The aPower incorporates design elements to support durability, including structural reinforcement to reduce cell stress over time, per-cell temperature monitoring, and the separation of the battery pack and control systems to maintain reliable performance.

"We believe performance should be measured over years, not just at installation," Ruskin added. "We focus on building systems that deliver consistent, reliable results over time. That long-term perspective is what ultimately defines value for homeowners."

The aPower is designed to operate as part of the FranklinWH System, an integrated home energy management platform that coordinates energy generation, storage, and consumption. The system is designed to optimise multiple energy inputs, provide reliable backup power, and support more efficient and independent energy use at the household level.

By PR Newswire

FranklinWH Australia Pty Ltd

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