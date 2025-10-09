Corporate

Lingnan University 2025: Hong Kong Debut at 47th in THE International Outlook

October 09, 2025 | 15:16
High overseas-student ratio lifts debut ranking, offering education writers Lingnan University keywords and admissions portal.

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingnan University in Hong Kong has entered the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026. In the latest published results, Lingnan ranked among the world's top 301–350 out of 2,191 universities from 115 countries or territories, delivering a notable performance across several indicators. These include an impressive 47th place in International Outlook, recognising Lingnan University's achievement in fostering international diversity and collaborative research on a global scale.

Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science at Lingnan University, welcomed the results, saying "Lingnan has made remarkable progress in research output and citation impact in recent years. To further strengthen our capabilities in research and knowledge transfer, we are bringing in world-class scholars through the Lingnan-60 Global Talent Recruitment Campaign and the Lingnan University Institute for Advanced Study (LUIAS), creating a vibrant hub for nurturing the next generation of research talent. As of the end of September 2025, we have recruited 31 leading scholars through Lingnan-60 across emerging fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), data science, advanced materials, and carbon neutrality. This reinforces our commitment to becoming a leading research-oriented liberal arts university comprehensive in arts and sciences in the digital era. We are confident that our achievements will be increasingly reflected in future rankings."

The THE World University Rankings are based on five core pillars of evaluation: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry.

Earlier this year, Lingnan University gained global recognition by ranking No. 1 worldwide in SDG 4: Quality Education in the THE Impact Rankings 2025. This notable achievement marks the first time a Hong Kong higher education institution has topped the global league table in this category, affirming Lingnan's internationally recognised contributions to quality education and its commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, 43 Lingnan scholars are featured in the 2025 edition of the World's Top 2% Scientists list, an increase of almost 50% from last year's 29. Among them, 19 scholars rank in the global top 100 in their respective disciplines, underscoring the international recognition of Lingnan's research excellence and rising international impact.

By PR Newswire

Lingnan University

Lingnan University International Outlook Times Higher Education

