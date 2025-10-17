Corporate

Nikken Sekkei to Exhibit and Present at "Japanese Culture in Architecture and Materials" in Ho Chi Minh City

October 17, 2025 | 15:02
(0) user say
The exhibition invites reconsideration of whether Japanese tectonic traditions can be reframed as contemporary Southeast-Asian vocabularies without succumbing to stylistic pastiche.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - Nikken Sekkei will take part in "Japanese Culture in Architecture and Materials," an exhibition organized by the Vietnam Interior Association (VNIA), to be held from October 23 (Thu) to 25 (Sat), 2025, at C.space Design Complex in Ho Chi Minh City.

With a 125-year history since its establishment in 1900, we at Nikken Sekkei take an integrated approach to our projects as a professional service firm. We have been actively involved in Vietnam since 1994, contributing to several significant and impactful projects that support the nation's development. These include the Ho Chi Minh City General Master Plan, the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, Daikin Headquarters, and the Vietnam Military History Museum and more.

Nikken Sekkei Vietnam, a local subsidiary, was established in 2022 through the integration of our representative offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, originally opened in 2007 and 2008, and officially launched operations in October 2023.

Featuring approximately 30 projects—including luxury and lifestyle hotels, workplaces, and more—this exhibition showcases how innovative interior design can transform both new and existing spaces by highlighting their unique character and generating new value. Our projects reflect a refined integration of Japanese aesthetic principles and meticulous craftsmanship, offering a compelling fusion of tradition and innovation that embodies the essence of Japanese culture—the central theme of the exhibition.

On October 23 from 2:00-2:45PM, Mitsuhiko Imai of Nikken Sekkei Space Design Group will give a talk titled "Canopy by Hilton Osaka Umeda: Playful Hotel Design Inspired by Local Culture – Creating the 'Omoroi' Space."

For more information, please visit: URL

https://www.cspacecomplex.com/vanhoanhat2025?fbclid=IwY2xjawM17n9leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFKOXhKSFBMSV

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Nikken Sekkei

Nikken Sekkei Japanese culture Architecture and Materials

