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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ST Engineering iDirect secures defense wins in Asia, Europe

July 29, 2026 | 16:11
(0) user say
ST Engineering iDirect announced strategic government and defense program awards across Asia and Europe, reflecting customer confidence in its secure satellite communications technologies.

HERNDON, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced strategic government and defense program awards in Asia and Europe, demonstrating customer confidence in its secure, resilient, and field‑proven technologies that support mission‑critical operations in demanding and contested environments.

"Defense organizations worldwide rely on ground technologies to support mission‑critical operations," said Keith Blanchet, Vice President of Global Government, ST Engineering iDirect. "These wins underscore our proven ability to deliver assured connectivity for modern defense missions. As forces strengthen their sovereign satellite communications, we remain focused on providing the capabilities required to operate in today's contested environments."

Ministries of Defense (MoDs) in Asia and Europe are leveraging ST Engineering iDirect's technologies to modernize and expand their satcom infrastructure, building next‑generation, sovereign‑ready satellite networks that meet evolving mission demands.

In Asia, two Southeast Asian MoDs have selected ST Engineering iDirect to strengthen naval, tactical, and fixed communications. One MoD is reinforcing the communications backbone for its naval forces, enabling real-time situational awareness and coordinated command operations across coastal and open-water environments through automatic beam switching, OpenAMIP antenna interoperability, advanced spread-spectrum capabilities, and TRANSEC-enabled security. The other is modernizing protected mobility and fixed communications with defense-grade security, multilayer resilience, global network management, and rapidly deployable low-SWaP terminals that support flexible, secure operations across tactical and fixed sites.

In Europe, ST Engineering iDirect is supporting three programs focused on infrastructure modernization, tactical mobility, and protected maritime communications. A Western European MoD is strengthening mission assurance with TRANSEC-enabled security, flexible QoS and beam configurations, and WGS-certified interoperability for coalition operations, and resilient VoIP and command-and-control communications across dispersed sites. A Central European defense force is enhancing tactical and fixed communications with automatic beam switching, interference-mitigating spread spectrum, and rugged, MIL-STD-compliant hardware to improve intelligence gathering, situational awareness, and decision-making across domains. Separately, a European aerospace and defense partner has selected ST Engineering iDirect's technologies for a naval program, enhancing protected mobility and maritime communications through OpenAMIP antenna integration, beam switching, and multilayer security.

ST Engineering iDirect serves 20 of 27 EU nations and 24 of 32 NATO member states, underscoring its role as a trusted partner in delivering assured communications for critical mission operations worldwide.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities.

For more information visit www.idirect.net.

By PR Newswire

ST Engineering iDirect

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
ST Engineering iDirect satellite communications technologies strategic government and defense

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