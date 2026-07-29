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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NASSR FC and HUMAIN sign strategic AI sponsorship

July 29, 2026 | 15:20
(0) user say
NASSR FC and HUMAIN announced a strategic sponsorship covering jersey rights, naming rights for the club's new training centre, and the application of artificial intelligence across elite football operations.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASSR FC Football Club and HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, today announced that HUMAIN has been named the Club's Official Sponsor for the 2026–2027 season.

Bringing together jersey sponsorship, world-class sporting infrastructure, and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, the expansive agreement reflects a shared commitment to exploring how technology can shape the future of football both on and off the pitch.

As one of football's most recognized clubs with one of the sport's fastest-growing international fanbases, NASSR FC provides a powerful platform for collaboration as HUMAIN continues expanding its international presence. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, HUMAIN is building AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, models and applications for organizations around the world.

More than traditional sponsorship, the collaboration creates a platform for NASSR FC and HUMAIN to explore how artificial intelligence, data and technology can support the continued evolution of an elite football club.

For NASSR FC, the sponsorship reflects the Club's longstanding ambition to remain at the forefront of innovation, both on and off the pitch. As football continues to evolve through new technologies and digital experiences, engaging with a company building next-generation AI capabilities aligns with the Club's commitment to continually evolve and deliver new cutting-edge opportunities for supporters to engage.

While HUMAIN will serve as the Club's leading jersey sponsor throughout the 2026–2027 season, the engagement extends well beyond the shirt. HUMAIN will also become the naming partner of NASSR FC's new state-of-the-art training center, built and developed by the Club and designed to be at the forefront of elite football infrastructure.

The sponsorship also creates opportunities to explore how technology will continue to shape the future of sport. It aligns with HUMAIN's broader vision for HUMAIN Sport, HUMAIN's dedicated sector focused on advancing the application of artificial intelligence across the global sporting ecosystem, spanning participation, athlete development and performance, club operations, fan engagement and sports technology innovation.

"Football is one of the world's most powerful platforms for bringing people together through a shared passion," said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN. "At HUMAIN, we are building AI infrastructure, platforms and technologies that enable the next generation of innovation across industries. Partnering with NASSR FC creates an opportunity to engage one of the world's largest football communities while exploring how technology can enhance the experience for supporters and contribute to the continued evolution of sport. Together, we have an opportunity to create meaningful experiences for supporters while exploring what's possible at the intersection of sport and artificial intelligence."

"At NASSR FC, we are building one of the world's most progressive football clubs, and that requires sponsors who share our ambition," said José Semedo, CEO of NASSR FC. "We are excited to welcome HUMAIN as our main sponsor and connect its vision with millions of NASSR FC supporters around the world. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to leading Saudi football's next era of innovation. Together, we will bring this collaboration to life through experiences and initiatives that extend well beyond the game."

As a global full-stack AI company headquartered in Saudi Arabia, HUMAIN is building next-generation AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, models and applications that enable organizations worldwide to adopt artificial intelligence at scale. Through partnerships with leading technology companies and organizations across industries, HUMAIN is accelerating the practical deployment of artificial intelligence worldwide.

Throughout the 2026–2027 season, supporters will see the sponsorship come to life through a series of integrated activations, creating new ways for fans to engage with both organizations on and off the pitch.

For further details about HUMAIN, please visit humain.com

By PR Newswire

Humain

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
NASSR FC HUMAIN Official Sponsor Football Elite Football Operations

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