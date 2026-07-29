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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DIFC reports industry-leading H1 2026 performance

July 29, 2026 | 15:38
(0) user say
Dubai International Financial Centre announced industry-leading performance for the first half of 2026, driven by continued global confidence in Dubai as a financial centre for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

DUBAI, UAE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, today announced its industry leading performance, driven by continued global confidence in Dubai as a destination for finance, business and innovation.

The number of DIFC active registered companies rose to 10,018 at the end of the first half of 2026, having attracted 2,318 new active registered companies representing organic growth of 30 per cent over the past 12 months. Regulated financial services firms grew to 1,134, an increase of 16 per cent, reinforcing DIFC's position as the largest and most diversified financial services ecosystem operating at scale across all sectors in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. The results further strengthen DIFC's contribution to the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) which aims to place Dubai among the world's top four financial centres.

The Centre's financial ecosystem continues to grow faster and attracts more regional offices than the market. This spans 327 banks and capital markets firms, 165 insurance and reinsurance entities, and 592[1] wealth and asset management firms – including the highest concentration of hedge funds.

DIFC's rise to seventh place globally in the Global Financial Centres Index further reflects Dubai's growing influence internationally and the Centre's role in connecting markets across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC said: "DIFC's performance reflects the strength, resilience and long-term attractiveness of Dubai's economy. As the largest and most diversified financial services ecosystem, DIFC continues to attract global institutions, capital and talent seeking access to high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Our success is built on a world-class regulatory environment, legal framework and business ecosystem that continue to enhance Dubai's position among the world's leading financial centres."

During the first half of 2026, the DIFC Innovation Hub welcomed 361 new companies, totalling 1,933, a 39 per cent increase year-on-year.

In the first half of the year, DIFC continued to strengthen its position as the region's capital for managing private wealth. Family-related entities increased to 1,408, up 36 per cent year-on-year. Foundations rose to 1,409, up 67 per cent in the last 12 months.

By PR Newswire

DIFC

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DIFC Dubai International Financial Centre Financial Centre Dubai Global financial centre

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