Trend Micro Tops IDC MarketScape 2025: Worldwide XDR Leader Crowned

October 03, 2025 | 15:42
(0) user say
Detection speed and SaaS flexibility score highest, giving CIOs XDR vendor keywords and excerpt download.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 October 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Software 2025 Vendor Assessment*.

To learn more about Trend Vision One™ Security Operations please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/idc-marketscape-xdr

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer at Trend: "We believe the latest IDC MarketScape on XDR provides further validation of Trend's leadership in AI-powered cybersecurity. We're proud to be recognized for our commitment to SOC teams facing sophisticated attacks, IT complexity, and alert fatigue. By turning siloed data into valuable insights and accelerating threat response, we empower SecOps to proactively secure their organization."

Trend Vision One™ Security Operations integrates Cyber Risk Exposure Management (CREM) with Agentic SIEM, XDR and Agentic SOAR to deliver unmatched detection, investigation and response capabilities from a single platform.

The report notes, "The Trend Vision One platform name reflects what Trend Micro is trying to achieve: that is, a combination of preemptive security measures, using the network as a medium to measure risk, and the AI, automation, and telemetry needed to properly implement detection and response." The report highlights multiple leading strengths, including:
  • The Trend Vision One™ platform has extensive native capabilities. SecOps is made up of native detection and response capabilities for endpoint, cloud, email, network, data (including FIM and DLP at all points in the stack), and identity. Trend's native threat intelligence includes insights from 250+ million deployed sensors, its MDR service, and its Trend Research and Trend Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) teams (500+ threat researchers).
  • Trend Micro has multiple integrations and log collection methodologies. SecOps has over 80 native integrations and includes network, identity, cloud activity, third-party security, and application logs from popular applications like Salesforce, Microsoft Entra ID, and Office365.
  • Trend Vision One starts with Cyber-Risk Exposure Management (CREM). CREM includes attack surface discovery and targeted attack path prediction, vulnerability assessment, risk management, and how to manage exposures. The Trend Companion AI assistant can improve analyst effectiveness with recommended next actions.
  • Trend Vision One dashboards can be used to initiate activities. These dashboards, which include predefined widgets for Detected Vulnerabilities, High-Risk Devices/Users, Company Risk Index, and MITRE ATT&CK Mappings, are organized so that an analyst can look at open cases, time-critical CVEs, unassigned alerts and insights, detected vulnerabilities, and observed attack techniques.
  • Trend uses a point system for pricing so that customers control the allocation of their license consumption across the software/services that they use. IDC asked for pricing information under NDA from vendors for this study. Without going into privileged information, what IDC does like about Trend Micro pricing for SecOps is the purchase of credits.
According to the IDC MarketScape: "The Trend Vision One™ platform has a long history as a fabric that provides security analytics for security controls and protections, unified risk insights, and detection and response over multiple surfaces supporting cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Trend Vision One™ can add insights from multiple layers including endpoint, cloud, email, network, data, and identity, with policy monitoring and enforcement to identify indicators of compromise."

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) Software 2025, #US52994525IDC, September 2025

https://www.trendmicro.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Trend Micro

