Hycroft reports Q2 2026 results with strong balance sheet

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or "the Company") announces its second quarter results and the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Maintained injury-free safety record with no lost-time incidents, 1.02 total recordable injury frequency rate ("TRIFR") and more than 1.4 million work hours without a lost-time incident

Maintained strong balance sheet with $220.5 million in unrestricted cash and no debt, placing the Company in a strong financial position to support ongoing exploration, technical studies, and project advancement activities

Published updated S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary, which outlined robust project economics for a large-scale, long-life precious metals project in a Tier1 jurisdiction

Continued the 2025-2026 Exploration Drill Program focused on expanding the high-grade silver systems at Brimstone and Vortex

Added to the Russell 3000® Index effective June 29, 2026

Named a finalist in the Mining Magazine Awards for the 2026 Exploration Excellence Award, with CEO Diane Garrett also named a finalist for the Woman of the Year Award

Through the remainder of 2026, the Company plans to:

Continue operating safely and responsibly

Accelerate drilling of the two high-grade silver systems with the addition of two core drill rigs, bringing the total to four rigs

Evaluate a potential high-grade mining scenario, including the design of an exploration decline to support future underground mining operations, improve drilling efficiency, and reduce costs

Advance test work and evaluation of roasting, including a trade-off study against pressure oxidation (POX), to further optimize the economics of the development plan

Diane R. Garrett, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The second quarter was a period of excellent progress as we continued to build on our strong foundation. We closed the period with $220.5 million in cash, and no debt. The updated S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary demonstrates the long-term potential of the Hycroft Mine. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on advancing the high-grade systems at Brimstone and Vortex with the addition of two additional core rigs. Additionally, we will continue to advance the technical and economic trade-off studies that will sharpen the development plan. The most significant value opportunities at Hycroft are still ahead of us as we advance the project towards production."

The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026, was filed with the SEC on July 28, 2026, and is available at www.sec.gov/edgar.

See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below.