Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New Taipei 2026 fireworks show features Taiwan Japan Korea performers

January 01, 2026 | 16:16
(0) user say
The spectacular cross-river New Year's show will feature collaborative performances from artists across three regions.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Taipei City welcomed the coming of 2026 with its flagship New Year's Eve event, Shining New Taipei 1314 Cross-River Fireworks, was held along the Tamsui River with dual main stages in Tamsui and Bali on the two sides of the river. Combining large-scale outdoor concerts with a spectacular cross-river fireworks display, the event attracted an estimated 90K visitors on December 31, marking one of Taiwan's most iconic New Year's Eve celebrations.

This year's celebration featured a high-profile Taiwan–Japan–Korea artist lineup, underscoring New Taipei City's growing presence on the international cultural stage. The Tamsui "Starlight Stage" was headlined by HWASA, a leading figure in K-pop and one of South Korea's most popular female artists, delivering a high-energy performance that captivated audiences and drew global attention to the New Taipei City festivity. Across the river, the Bali "Moonlight Stage" featured Japanese singer-songwriter Ai Higuchi, known worldwide through Attack on Titan's theme song Akuma no Ko, added depth and resonance to the night with her emotionally powerful vocals.

Throughout the evening, artists from Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea performed across the two river-facing stages, with the Tamsui and Bali stages linked via a live broadcast, which deepens the connection between Tamsui and Bali. The two historic waterfront districts are to be physically joined by the Danjiang Bridge, with inauguration scheduled in 2026.

At 8:26 p.m. on December 31, the night's centerpiece unfolded, designed by world-renowned French pyrotechnics group Groupe F. The 13-minute-and-14-second display featured over 35,000 fireworks in more than 60 colors. Synchronized with river reflections and architectural lighting, the choreography transformed the night sky into a sweeping visual narrative, celebrating both the natural landscape and New Taipei City's urban future.

Mayor Hou Yu-ih stated that Shining New Taipei 1314 has become a defining New Year's Eve celebration for the city, uniquely distinguished by its cross-river setting and integration of music, fireworks, and urban vision. He noted that the event serves as a cultural prelude to the opening of the Danjiang Bridge, which is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity, boost tourism, and support sustainable development along the river corridor.

By PR Newswire

New Taipei City

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
New Taipei New Taipei City Taiwan Japan Korea

Related Contents

Nine killed in Taiwan hospice blaze

Nine killed in Taiwan hospice blaze

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

KLMBio accelerates global bone graft market expansion

KLMBio accelerates global bone graft market expansion

China makes progress in natural resource tech from 2021 to 2025

China makes progress in natural resource tech from 2021 to 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020