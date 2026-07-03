MUFG partners with Hanoi Department of Finance on capital’s 100-year master plan

The signing ceremony occurred at the framework of the conference announcing Hanoi's 100-year master plan

Hanoi is entering a transformative phase in its growth trajectory. As the capital of Vietnam, it is the centre of the country’s governance, talent, research, infrastructure development, and emerging industries. At the same time, the city is seeking to enhance its competitiveness as an investment destination, particularly in areas that support resilience, innovation, and sustainable urban development. Cooperation with international financial institutions can help Hanoi broaden its access to global investors, financial solutions, and market experience.

MUFG’s renewed commitment, formalised through the MoU, aligns with the capital’s vision for a dynamic, competitive, and forward-looking investment environment. The conference, hosted by Hanoi People’s Committee, brought together government officials, international organisations, financial institutions, investors, companies, and experts, all focused on making Hanoi a top destination for both domestic and international investment.

More than an urban planning framework, the 100-year master plan is a bold declaration of Hanoi’s aspirations and ambition that calls for high-quality capital, international expertise, advanced technologies, and reliable trusted partners. The partnership between MUFG and the Hanoi Department of Finance is a key step in this direction.

As Hanoi enhances its investment environment and prepares for significant urban and economic changes, connecting with international investors and financial institutions becomes essential. As one of the world’s leading financial groups, MUFG’s deep roots in Asia, longstanding presence in Vietnam, and extensive experience with cross-border investment and sustainable finance position it as an ideal partner for the city’s evolving needs.

Representatives of MUFG and the Hanoi Department of Finance mark a new cooperation milestones to support Hanoi's investment promotion and long-term priorities

Under the MoU, MUFG and the Hanoi Department of Finance will work together on investment promotion, information exchange, experience sharing, and the facilitation of connections between enterprises, investors, developers, technology partners, operators, and investment opportunities in Hanoi. The collaboration is also expected to support the mobilisation of international financial resources and facilitate key projects aligned with the city’s long-term strategic vision.

For MUFG, the MoU marks a continuation of its role as a bridge between Vietnam and global capital. Through its regional and global network, the bank will continue to support cross-border business flows, investor engagement, business matching, and sustainable finance initiatives - areas that are increasingly important as Vietnam moves towards greener, more digital, and more innovation-driven growth.

The conference launching Hanoi’s 100-year master plan highlights the city’s commitment to urban innovation, resilience, connectivity, and inclusive prosperity.

As Vietnam strengthens its role in regional supply chains and advances innovation-led growth, MUFG will continue to leverage its global network and financial expertise to support Hanoi’s investment promotion, international connectivity, and long-term socioeconomic development.

In doing so, MUFG reaffirms a simple but enduring commitment: to grow together with Vietnam, and to contribute to a future where finance creates value for both business and society.

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