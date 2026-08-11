Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GreenCore Solutions appoints former Walmart director Julia Turley

August 11, 2026 | 15:51
(0) user say
GreenCore Solutions added former Walmart director Julia Turley to its board to support AI agents for beauty and personal care products.

VANCOUVER, BC and SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCore Solutions Corp. ("GSC" or the "Company"), AI Agents that sell Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) brands into retail grocery procurement, today announced the appointment of Julia Turley to its Board of Directors.

Across the world's ten largest retailers, only a handful of executives at any time hold a Beauty & Personal Care buying P&L at the director level. Turley held one — at the largest of them all — for years. She spent more than 20 years at Walmart U.S. — Bentonville, Arkansas, inside a retailer with fiscal 2026 global revenues of US$713 billion — in Beauty & Personal Care buying and merchandising leadership, most recently as Director of Merchandising — Beauty, running a US$2 billion P&L. She made the decision GSC's AI Agents are built for: what gets bought.

Only a handful of executives across the world's largest retailers hold Beauty & Personal Care buying expertise at the level Turley brings — more than 20 years at Walmart U.S. (fiscal 2026 revenues US$713 billion), most recently as Director of Merchandising — Beauty, running a US$2 billion P&L. She now pairs that expertise with the fastest-scaling AI Agent procurement platform in CPG — GSC's AI Agents and the CPG Knowledge Graph, carrying brands into retail procurement at 11.5 million+ transactions a month. Her buyer judgment lands on an AI Agent stack already engineered for the buy side — deterministic, procurement-ready, and sustainable by design, resolving answers once instead of burning compute guessing.

"Everyone wins. GSC's makers get AI Agents built against real buyer judgment. Retail buyers get a sell side engineered for their gates — deterministic, procurement-ready, and sustainable by design, resolving answers once instead of burning compute guessing. And the GSC board gains a leader and a mentor — two decades of building winning categories and developing top merchant talent, now guiding the company that sells to the desk she ran. GSC is the first AI Agent company in CPG to appoint a Walmart U.S. merchandising leader to its Board of Directors," said Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp.

"For more than 20 years at Walmart, I evaluated brands through the lens of the customer, the category and the business—what earns distribution, what creates incremental growth and what ultimately deserves space on the shelf. AI is changing how brands and retailers find, evaluate and transact with one another, but strong retail decisions still require sound merchant judgment. I'm excited to bring that perspective to GSC as it builds technology designed around how retailers actually buy," said Julia Turley.

GSC supplies AI Agents to CPG makers, mounting a maker's SKUs onto GSC AI Agent infrastructure so those products become machine-discoverable, machine-orderable and procurement-ready for retailer, ERP and AI procurement systems. The Company's architecture combines its proprietary CPG Knowledge Graph powered by SPARKS with deterministic classification, sovereign resolution and commerce execution infrastructure — with a human in the loop on every purchase order.

By PR Newswire

GreenCore Solutions Corp.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
GreenCore Solutions Beauty & Personal Care Consumer Packaged Goods

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Ericsson repurchases Class B shares in weekly buyback

Ericsson repurchases Class B shares in weekly buyback

Minesto Dragon 4 power plant sets tidal electricity production record

Minesto Dragon 4 power plant sets tidal electricity production record

Hana Bank unit GLN expands payment network to 1.5 million merchants

Hana Bank unit GLN expands payment network to 1.5 million merchants

NAVER D2SF completes follow on investment in NdotLight

NAVER D2SF completes follow on investment in NdotLight

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ericsson repurchases Class B shares in weekly buyback

Ericsson repurchases Class B shares in weekly buyback

Minesto Dragon 4 power plant sets tidal electricity production record

Minesto Dragon 4 power plant sets tidal electricity production record

Hana Bank unit GLN expands payment network to 1.5 million merchants

Hana Bank unit GLN expands payment network to 1.5 million merchants

NAVER D2SF completes follow on investment in NdotLight

NAVER D2SF completes follow on investment in NdotLight

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020