VANCOUVER, BC and SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCore Solutions Corp. ("GSC" or the "Company"), AI Agents that sell Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) brands into retail grocery procurement, today announced the appointment of Julia Turley to its Board of Directors.

Across the world's ten largest retailers, only a handful of executives at any time hold a Beauty & Personal Care buying P&L at the director level. Turley held one — at the largest of them all — for years. She spent more than 20 years at Walmart U.S. — Bentonville, Arkansas, inside a retailer with fiscal 2026 global revenues of US$713 billion — in Beauty & Personal Care buying and merchandising leadership, most recently as Director of Merchandising — Beauty, running a US$2 billion P&L. She made the decision GSC's AI Agents are built for: what gets bought.

Only a handful of executives across the world's largest retailers hold Beauty & Personal Care buying expertise at the level Turley brings — more than 20 years at Walmart U.S. (fiscal 2026 revenues US$713 billion), most recently as Director of Merchandising — Beauty, running a US$2 billion P&L. She now pairs that expertise with the fastest-scaling AI Agent procurement platform in CPG — GSC's AI Agents and the CPG Knowledge Graph, carrying brands into retail procurement at 11.5 million+ transactions a month. Her buyer judgment lands on an AI Agent stack already engineered for the buy side — deterministic, procurement-ready, and sustainable by design, resolving answers once instead of burning compute guessing.

"Everyone wins. GSC's makers get AI Agents built against real buyer judgment. Retail buyers get a sell side engineered for their gates — deterministic, procurement-ready, and sustainable by design, resolving answers once instead of burning compute guessing. And the GSC board gains a leader and a mentor — two decades of building winning categories and developing top merchant talent, now guiding the company that sells to the desk she ran. GSC is the first AI Agent company in CPG to appoint a Walmart U.S. merchandising leader to its Board of Directors," said Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp.

"For more than 20 years at Walmart, I evaluated brands through the lens of the customer, the category and the business—what earns distribution, what creates incremental growth and what ultimately deserves space on the shelf. AI is changing how brands and retailers find, evaluate and transact with one another, but strong retail decisions still require sound merchant judgment. I'm excited to bring that perspective to GSC as it builds technology designed around how retailers actually buy," said Julia Turley.

GSC supplies AI Agents to CPG makers, mounting a maker's SKUs onto GSC AI Agent infrastructure so those products become machine-discoverable, machine-orderable and procurement-ready for retailer, ERP and AI procurement systems. The Company's architecture combines its proprietary CPG Knowledge Graph powered by SPARKS with deterministic classification, sovereign resolution and commerce execution infrastructure — with a human in the loop on every purchase order.