Midea IFA 2025 Showcase: Solar HVAC & Low-Carbon Appliances Launch

September 11, 2025 | 17:33
(0) user say
New R290 heat-pump AC cuts CO2 80%, wins IFA Eco Label-available EU-wide Dec 2025 with 10-year compressor warranty for green-home SEO.

BERLIN, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2025, Midea reaffirmed its "GREEN VISION, BLUE FUTURE" philosophy with a strong lineup of sustainable innovations and low carbon energy technologies. The showcase demonstrated not only the company's R&D capabilities but also its long-term commitment to environmental responsibility in the global HVAC industry.

Pioneering R290 Solutions for the Planet

Taking center stage were Midea's R290 solutions, which the company has championed for over 15 years. Since launching the world's first UN-backed R290 demonstration production line in 2010, Midea has led the global adoption of this eco-friendly refrigerant. Today, it operates 12 advanced R290 production lines with an annual capacity of 6.4 million units, backed by extensive real-world applications that deliver measurable reductions in carbon emissions worldwide.

The company has played an active role in shaping international refrigerant standards, accelerating the use of R290 natural refrigerant across the industry. Supported by over 10,000 R&D experts and 42 pilot laboratories, Midea offers a complete R290 product portfolio. One highlight is the H-Pack indoor hybrid heat pump, developed by Midea's European R&D and design team. Using R290 refrigerant, it combines high energy efficiency with a compact design and no outdoor unit. Its hybrid function allows seamless integration with gas boilers, ensuring reliable heating even in extreme cold. A clear example of Midea's vision of driving a greener future through technology.

Raynor: Nordic Performance Meets Design Excellence

Also in the spotlight was Raynor, Midea's flagship low temperature air-to-air heat pump. Boasting an A+++ energy rating and an industry leading SCOP of 5.1, Raynor ranks among the most efficient heat pumps on the market. Prototype testing demonstrated its ability to operate reliably at temperatures as low as -40°C, sustaining a 5.0 kW full heating capacity at -25°C and reaching up to 8.0 kW at peak output.

Raynor is designed to deliver exceptional durability and efficiency, even in the demanding conditions of Nordic coastal regions. Its advanced antifreeze and anti-corrosion technology, featuring Prime Guard Hyper Grapfins, a specially engineered chassis with a heating bottom plate, and Flash Defrost long lasting ceramic ball bearings, ensures reliable performance in extreme cold and humidity.

This combination of durability, efficiency, and design innovation has already won Raynor international acclaim, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. At IFA 2025, Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA Management presented the Excellent Heating Technology Innovation Gold Award to Vincent Chou, Vice President of Midea Residential Air Conditioning and Ralph Kobsik, General Manager of Midea Europe GmbH, further underscoring the product's leadership in next generation heating solutions.

Solstice: AI-Driven Comfort

The AI-driven Solstice air conditioner has a 180° rotatable wind deflector that gently balances airflow for unsurpassed comfort. Rapid cooling and heating suiting everyday needs.

At the core of Solstice is Midea's latest AI engine, ECOMASTER. Pretrained on billions of data points, ECOMASTER predicts environmental changes and optimizes energy use with remarkable precision. This allows the Solstice to maintain precise comfort within ±0.3°C while cutting energy consumption by over 30%.

Midea has announced its plan to collaborate with Microsoft in order to offer natural voice control through AI. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the technology would allow users, speaking in any one of 145 supported languages, the ability to interact in everyday language with their air conditioner.

Midea's IFA 2025 presentation showcased its commitment to sustainable living. By combining advanced engineering, design excellence, and market insight to lead the low carbon transition. The company continues to deliver energy efficient solutions that balance environmental responsibility with everyday comfort.

By PR Newswire

Midea RAC Division

TagTag:
Midea IFA 2025 Solar HVAC low-carbon

