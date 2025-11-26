Metropolis Security recognised for excellence at SSIA 2025 awards

Best Security Agencies (Residential)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 - Metropolis Security Systems (https://metropolis.sg), one of Singapore's leading providers of integrated security services, has won four accolades at the Singapore Security Industry Awards (SSIA) 2025. The annual awards ceremony, held on 14 November 2025, recognises outstanding performance, innovation, and service excellence within the private security sector.Metropolis Security was honoured in the following categories:These awards reflect Metropolis Security's sustained commitment to delivering high-quality manpower services, robust training standards, and advanced technology-driven solutions to better safeguard clients across Singapore.Speaking on the achievement, Randy Ang, General Manager of Metropolis Security, said:"We are deeply honoured to be recognised across four diverse categories, and these awards are a testament to the dedication of our officers, trainers, operations teams, and technology partners. At Metropolis, we believe in constantly raising the bar — through service excellence, workforce training, and innovative systems integration. We strive to elevate not just our service delivery but also the employee experience—because a strong, empowered workforce is the foundation of exceptional security outcomes. These accolades reaffirm the trust our clients place in us and strengthen our resolve to keep pushing the industry forward."The recognition at SSIA 2025 comes alongside another major milestone: Metropolis Security was also honoured with the Tripartite Alliance Award (TAA) 2025 for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices recently at a separate event.The TAA—conferred by the tripartite partners, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF)—celebrates organisations that excel in building fair, inclusive, and progressive workplaces. The award acknowledges Metropolis' commitment to HR strategies and practices that put employees at the core of its progress, fostering an environment where staff can thrive and deliver their best.The recognition of Metropolis Training Academy (https://metropolista.sg) in the Tier 1 Outstanding category underscores the company's strong emphasis on upskilling and empowering security officers to meet evolving security challenges. Similarly, the awards in systems integration and commercial security highlight Metropolis Security's growing capabilities in blending manpower expertise with technology-enabled solutions.With more than two decades of service in Singapore's security industry, Metropolis Security continues to invest in workforce development, digital transformation, and client-focused innovation to deliver reliable, effective, and future-ready security services.

