MemeStrategy Launches Premium Card Storage Vault

January 29, 2026 | 14:58
(0) user say
The collectibles company introduced museum-grade storage solutions for professional trading card enthusiasts, offering enhanced protection and preservation for high-value collections.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - MemeStrategy, Inc. (HKEX:2440), a Hong Kong-listed digital asset company, today takes a major step toward building a comprehensive trading card ecosystem by launching Grade10 Vault—a professional trading card vaulting service with blockchain-enabled ownership records for collectors and dealers. As Asia's first such offering from a publicly listed company, Grade10 Vault delivers museum‑grade security, expert authentication, independent institutional auditing, and digital certification technology for unmatched verification assurance and asset management. This follows MemeStrategy's successful acquisition of renowned trading card brand Grade10 in September 2025, which runs one of Asia's biggest annual collectable card events, Grade10 Festival.

MemeStrategy has established Grade10 Vault in partnership with Crown Fine Art, a global leader in art logistics and secure storage. All cards authenticated and vaulted through Grade10 are housed within Crown Fine Art's secure facilities, addressing three critical industry challenges and collector concerns: physical asset security, inconvenience of authentication verification, and the lack of digital asset management solutions.

The global trading card market continues its robust expansion, valued at USD15.8 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD23.5 billion by 2030[1]. Trading cards have evolved from a hobbyist pursuit into an alternative asset class with significant investment value. Data from Card Ladder[2], as cited by The Wall Street Journal, reveals that the value of Pokémon cards has surged by 3,821% since 2004 — significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which recorded a gain of 483% over the same period.

Growing Demand: Why Collectors Need Better Protection Right Now

The trading cards market—spanning Pokémon, sports, Yu‑Gi‑Oh!—has grown rapidly in recent years, driving higher values for high-grade and rare cards. This expansion has also brought increased risks: counterfeits are more prevalent, and incidents of theft have risen, affecting even established sales channels. Many individual collectors and smaller dealers lack access to professional‑grade storage facilities. Without proper climate control, secure environments, or institutional safeguards, valuable cards remain vulnerable to damage and loss.

Traditional record-keeping adds further challenges. Paper-based certificates and third‑party records can be lost, forged, or disputed, making long‑term management and ownership transfer difficult. In addition, environmental factors—including humidity, temperature fluctuations, UV exposure, and oxidation—degrade card condition, often leading to reduced value over time. Most collectors cannot replicate the precise preservation standards required to protect investments effectively.

4 Key Advantages that Set Grade10 Vault Apart

To address these challenges, MemeStrategy has built Grade10 Vault as an integrated solution that combines secure physical storage, professional authentication, blockchain‑based certification, and remote asset management. The service is underpinned by four key advantages:

1. Institutional-Grade Security and Insurance Coverage

All cards are stored in Crown Fine Art's globally recognized, museum-grade facilities, featuring temperature and humidity-controlled environments, fire-resistant and theft-proof protections, 24/7 surveillance, and full insurance coverage.

2. Authoritative Authentication with Digital Archiving

Each card undergoes professional authentication, cataloguing, and high-resolution digital imaging upon intake, establishing a permanent digital record. This process minimizes disputes, enhances transaction efficiency, and increases market acceptance when trading or consigning through auction houses and platforms.

3. Blockchain-Enabled Immutable Ownership Records

Leveraging MemeStrategy's Solana-based real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure, Grade10 mints a unique on-chain digital twin for every card. This provides a tamper-proof, transparent record of provenance, transaction history, and ownership, supporting future applications such as collateralization, fractional ownership, and improved liquidity.

4. Seamless Digital Asset Management

Collectors and dealers access their dedicated Grade10 digital portfolio to view collection status, historical records, high-resolution images, and on-chain certificates in real time without physically handling the assets. This model balances robust security with convenience to enable a true digital asset management.

Ray Chan, Chief Executive Officer of MemeStrategy, said, "The launch of Grade10 Vault positions MemeStrategy at the forefront of the evolution and continued growth of the collectibles market, delivering the professional and comprehensive infrastructure the industry has long needed. It also marks a major strategic step in integrating blockchain technology into physical asset management, as we advance the digitization and financialization of cultural assets. With this initiative, we aim to enhance liquidity, deepen market trust, and drive the entire collectibles industry toward greater credibility and efficiency."

Invitation-Only Initial Phase with Industry Endorsements

Grade10 Vault will launch with an invitation-only phase to maintain high service standards and build strong industry adoption. Confirmed early participants include PokeColor, Chinese Mainland's largest trading card platform, as well as Hong Kong's leading card dealers Card Express, HobbyX, and Home-run. Invited dealers may deposit trading cards certified by PSA, CGC, SGC or BGS at no cost, gaining priority access to Grade10's professional storage, tokenization, and full concierge support. This establishes a solid foundation for collector community growth. To expand the reach of its premium vaulting service, Grade10 plans to expand its market presence through trading-card exhibitions across Hong Kong and key Asian cities, supporting a broader market expansion in the future.

Grade10 Vault's comprehensive concierge support ensures a seamless vaulting experience—every deposited card undergoes authentication by Grade10's professional team, and is followed by digital certification and tokenization. This multi-layered protection framework is designed to enhance both the security and long-term value of the assets.

[1] Strategic Market Research, Global Trading Cards Market Report https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/trading-cards-market

[2] "The Hot Investment With a 3,000% Return? Pokémon Cards", The Wall Street Journal: https://www.wsj.com/finance/pokemon-cards-investment-0163e058

https://memestrategy.com.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By MemeStrategy

MemeStrategy Premium Card Storage

