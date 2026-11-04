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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MediConCen Partners With Mastercard for Prudential Direct Medical Billing

November 04, 2026 | 15:24
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Insurtech company MediConCen teamed up with Mastercard to launch an integrated digital billing system for Prudential Hong Kong customers, removing upfront payment requirements for approved care.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2026 – MediConCen today announced that its technology powers a new fully integrated, frictionless digital journey for Prudential Hong Kong Limited customers, connecting doctor appointment booking, expense pre-authorisation and B2B payment by Mastercard virtual card into one seamless experience. Approved medical expenses are settled cashlessly, with no upfront payment from customers and no claims paperwork afterwards.

MediConCen joins forces with Prudentialand Mastercard to further enhance its Medical Expenses Direct Billing.

MediConCen joins forces with Prudentialand Mastercard to further enhance its Medical Expenses Direct Billing.

In the initial phase, Chiron Medical Group serves as the inaugural provider partner, deploying the capability across its network. The platform will expand gradually to more clinics, hospitals and medical networks across Hong Kong in the coming months.

Eligible Prudential customers benefit from three enhancements to the Medical Expenses Direct Billing Service.

Instant appointment booking, making it easier to access medical services when needed.

Instant pre-authorisation, providing earlier confirmation of eligible coverage before treatment.

Cashless settlement of approved medical expenses, reducing the need to pay upfront and submit claims for reimbursement afterwards.

Once an eligible medical expense is approved by Prudential, MediConCen facilitates settlement with the provider partner through the Mastercard virtual card. Provider partners also have access to a dedicated portal for case handling and settlement, enabling prompt payment of approved claims with minimal paperwork. Prudential keeps full control of every coverage decision.

"Nobody should have to worry about the bill when they are seeking treatment," said William Yeung, Co-founder and CEO, MediConCen. "We built the technology that makes the payment journey invisible. Booking, approval and settlement flow as one. The patient never pays upfront, the provider is paid securely, and Prudential Hong Kong keeps full control of every coverage decision. That is what cashless should feel like."

Candy Au Yeung, Chief Customer Operations and Health Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Limited, said: "This collaboration goes beyond direct billing by extending the journey upstream to appointment booking and pre-authorisation. It is an example of guided care in action, connecting the different parts of the customer journey across healthcare, technology and payments to further enhance our services and deliver a simpler, more convenient experience. We are also pleased to support home-grown InsurTech innovation as we continue to explore new solutions that provide customers with better experiences and greater peace of mind."

"At Mastercard, we are committed to helping businesses move money more efficiently, securely and seamlessly. Through our virtual card capabilities, this collaboration enables a secure and streamlined digital settlement flow between insurers and healthcare providers, delivering greater efficiency, visibility and control to the claims process," said Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard. "Together with Prudential and MediConCen, we are demonstrating how commercial payments innovation can simplify complex B2B payment flows and support a more connected healthcare ecosystem."

"We are extending the starting point of care even further — quality healthcare begins before patients even step into the clinic. From online appointment booking and consultation to claims settlement, the entire journey is seamlessly connected, allowing our teams to focus on clinical care," said Wallace Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Chiron Medical Group.

The landmark collaboration brings together Prudential Hong Kong, MediConCen and Mastercard, combining healthcare, InsurTech and payment expertise to simplify a journey that has traditionally involved separate booking, approval and payment steps.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By MediConCen

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TagTag:
MediConCen mastercard prudential

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