GWS Living Art unveils 1035 square metre Green Wall

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 – A new living façade has taken root at Vidacity @ One-North, where GWS Living Art, in collaboration with Vidacity, today unveiled a 1,035.4m2 green wall that reimagines how architecture can accommodate nature in the city.

The green wall covers all facades of the Blk 69 building at JTC LaunchPad @ One-North

Across its multiple elevations, 400 cultivars and species create a richly layered planting palette shaped by the changing conditions of the façade - from areas of stronger sun and heat to more sheltered spaces. Rather than a static decorative surface, the wall is designed for the plants to adapt to the varying conditions around them, offering a constantly evolving expression of urban ecology.Designed and installed by GWS Living Art, the green wall was developed in partnership with Vidacity, serving as the platform and site for collaboration, with NParks and JTC supporting the project."Cities need greenery that does more than 'soften' concrete," said Zac Toh, Founder and Director of GWS Living Art. "This project explores what a green façade can become when it is designed as living infrastructure with a habitat, a climate-responsive surface and a place where new ideas in planting and maintenance can be tested in full view of the city."The project brings together landscape design, building technology and ecological research into a living laboratory. The research is also supported by Associate Professor Adrian Loo, Deputy Director of the NUS Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, and Associate Professor Stephen Tay from the Department of the Built Environment at the NUS College of Design and Engineering. Together with the project partners, they will observe how plant varieties respond to real-world conditions such as light, heat and exposure, while testing new installation, irrigation and maintenance approaches at a scale rarely possible in a dense urban setting.Early temperature readings from environmental sensors installed across the façade point to the wall's potential to moderate heat in its immediate surroundings. Across all elevations, the green wall recorded an average cooling effect of 1°C over the course of the day. On its north-facing elevation, when temperatures around the adjacent concrete peaked at 32.7°C, those around the green wall remained below 30.0°C. The readings also suggest that the planting helps to buffer daily temperature shifts, with a narrower temperature range recorded around the green wall than the concrete surface."The early readings show what thoughtfully designed greenery can do when it is treated as part of the building, rather than an addition to it. Beyond creating a richer habitat and a more inviting place, this wall is helping us understand how planting can moderate heat and respond to the different conditions found across a façade. That knowledge can help shape more liveable and climate-responsive developments as Singapore continues to grow," added Zac.The launch also featured GWS Living Art's GaiaWall 2.0 system, a new iteration of its green-wall technology developed to enable easy modular installation, improved water retention and greater longevity. The system supports GWS' ambition to demonstrate that expansive living façades can be both expressive in design and practical to maintain.More than a new visual landmark at JTC LaunchPad @ One-North, the green wall will remain an active site for observation and experimentation, one that reflects Singapore's continuing search for ways to weave biodiversity, innovation and everyday urban communities more closely together.https://www.gwslivingart.com/

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