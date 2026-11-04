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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XTransfer partners with BOCHK expanding cross border trade settlement

November 04, 2026 | 09:36
(0) user say
B2B payment platform XTransfer signed a partnership agreement with Bank of China Hong Kong at Hong Kong FinTech Week to streamline international trade collections for exporters.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 — XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, and Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("BOCHK") are pleased to announce the signing of a cooperation agreement. The two parties will work together to expand their international business, providing one-stop cross-border financial services, including global collections, payments, and foreign exchange, for enterprises engaged in international trade in Hong Kong and around the world.

(Left to Right) Mr Martin Liu, Vice President of XTransfer, Mr Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, Mr Liu Chao, General Manager of the Global Corporate Banking Department of BOCHK, Ms Winnie Fan, Deputy General Manager of the Global Corporate Banking Department of BOCHK.
(Left to Right) Martin Liu, Vice President of XTransfer, Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, Liu Chao, General Manager of the Global Corporate Banking Department of BOCHK, Ms Winnie Fan, Deputy General Manager of the Global Corporate Banking Department of BOCHK.

Coinciding with Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026, Martin Liu, Vice President of XTransfer and Ms Winnie Fan, Deputy General Manager of the Global Corporate Banking Department of BOCHK, officially signed the cooperation agreement at the XTransfer booth, witnessed by Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer and Liu Chao, General Manager of the Global Corporate Banking Department of BOCHK, marking a new stage in the partnership between the two parties.

Under this cooperation, XTransfer and BOCHK will collaborate in depth across business areas including global collections, payments, and foreign exchange. Leveraging BOCHK's professional capabilities in cross-border settlement and foreign exchange trading, as well as its unique position as the RMB clearing bank in Hong Kong, combined with XTransfer's self-built globally unified B2B cross-border settlement network and risk management system, the two parties will jointly create an efficient, lower-cost, and compliant fund collection, payment, and currency exchange experience for foreign trade enterprises. Under this cooperation model, XTransfer is the first corporate partner of BOCHK.

As the cooperation progresses, foreign trade enterprises in Hong Kong and around the world will be able to access global cross-border collection, payment, and foreign exchange services more conveniently, meeting their multi-currency transaction and settlement needs across different markets. Both parties expect that by reducing the handover points in cross-border transaction processes, they can enhance the service experience and capital turnover efficiency, helping enterprises seize global trade opportunities more flexibly.

This cooperation also reflects XTransfer's continuously deepening Financial Institution Partnership Model. Financial institution partners can act as "Co-builders", providing cross-border collection, payment, and foreign exchange capabilities; at the same time, through XTransfer's network covering over one million business customers, they can reach more enterprise customer segments with cross-border financial service needs, achieving complementary capabilities and shared strengths.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, "We are very honored to sign the cooperation agreement with BOCHK during Hong Kong FinTech Week. BOCHK is one of Hong Kong's most representative banks, with deep expertise in cross-border settlement and foreign exchange services. This cooperation combines the strengths of both parties, enabling SMEs to enjoy cross-border financial services of the same standard as large multinational corporations. Going forward, we will continue to refine our compliance and risk control capabilities and work with more financial institution partners to build trustworthy cross-border financial infrastructure."

https://www.xtransfer.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XTransfer

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XTransfer BOCHK cross border trade settlement

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